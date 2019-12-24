Star Wars: The Last Jedi Director Thanks Fans After ThankYouRianJohnson Trends on Twitter

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now out in theaters, and you would think the focus of fan discourse would be squarely focused on it, and director J.J. Abrams. However, the release of The Rise of Skywalker has inevitably rekindled the controversy over Star Wars:The Last Jedi, and the bold decisions that director Rian Johnson made with that film. Those who liked Last Jedi feel even more validated after seeing The Rise of Skywalker return to fan-service nostalgia; fans who hated Last Jedi are happy to see the ways that The Rise of Skywalker course-corrects what Johnson tried to do.

That wide divide in the fandom has played itself out on Twitter, with Rian Johnson once again being trolled hard over his interpretation of Star Wars. However, crashing against that tide of anger and resentment is a social media movement housed under the hashtag “#ThankYouRianJohnson“, and it’s gotten big enough that Rian Johnson himself is feeling the love:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Endlessly awed by your passion, creativity, anger, joy, positivity, excitement, engagement and love. You continuously defy every cynical narrative. You’re the best. #thankyoustarwarsfans — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) December 24, 2019

“Endlessly awed by your passion, creativity, anger, joy, positivity, excitement, engagement and love. You continuously defy every cynical narrative. You’re the best. #thankyoustarwarsfans” —Rian Johnson

As a whole, the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy has easily been the most divisive of the entire three-volume Skywalker Saga. Whether it’s the new Disney ownership, the decisions of the franchise’s two directors (J.J. Abrams and Rian Johnson), or the state of the fandom itself (and that pesky Internet!), we just can’t seem to agree on the topic of Star Wars, anymore.

However you may feel about The Lat Jedi, it’s good to at least see Rian Johnson getting just as much love from fans, as he does hate. If nothing else, the continued impassioned divide over The Last Jedi may be the best testament yet to Johnson having created a piece of cinematic art within a blg-budget studio franchise. After all, art isn’t ever universally loved – but it great art stands the test of time by always being able to move people, one way or the other.

Related: How Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker validates Luke’s Last Jedi story

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now in theaters. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is currently streaming on Netflix.