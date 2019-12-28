Star Wars Fan Points Out Hilarious and Glaring Omission in Lightsaber Super Cut

The digital age has afforded fans a whole new arsenal of software to use in their respective fandoms. From memes to fan edits and supercuts, every franchise on the face of the planet has no shortage of fan-generated content and that’s particularly correct when it comes to Lucasfilms’ Star Wars property. One such piece of fan-generated content that’s made the rounds online has been a mega-viral supercut showing every lightsaber battle from the first six Star Wars films. Well…all but one duel, as one apt fan has pointed out.

In a viral Reddit post shared by u/FreshMexicanDinosaur, one astute YouTuber has pointed out that the supercut doesn’t have the controversial scene where Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) razes the Jedi Temple with dozens of Jedi Younglings inside. As dark as it may be, the nod’s since become a viral hit in and of itself.

Shortly after the movie with that scene premiered, Christensen took a break from Hollywood to assess his career at that point in time. “I guess I felt like I had this great thing in ‘Star Wars’ that provided all these opportunities and gave me a career, but it all kind of felt a little too handed to me,” Christensen said in 2015. “I didn’t want to go through life feeling like I was just riding a wave.”

“You can’t take years off and not have it affect your career,” he said. “But I don’t know — in a weird, sort of destructive way, there was something appealing about that to me. There was something in the back of my head that was like, ‘If this time away is gonna be damaging to my career, then so be it. If I can come back afterward and claw my way back in, then maybe I’ll feel like I earned it.’”

Since then, Christensen has appeared in a handful of movies, including First Kill, The Last Man, and Little Italy. He also provided some voice work for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now in theaters.