Lucasfilm Animation Gets Star Wars-Themed Logo

Lucasfilm Animation has delivered audiences compelling stories in series like Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, with the studio embracing the spirit of the galaxy far, far away by incorporating the helmet of a clone trooper into its official logo. The studio has also delivered projects like LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures and Star Wars Force of Destiny, with their latest project being Star Wars Resistance. The upcoming Disney+ streaming service will include all of these series, in addition to a final season of The Clone Wars, with the new logo likely being seen on a regular basis for subscribers.

Here is the brand new logo for Lucasfilm Animation, something you will see a lot of on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/9If6fMJBWi — The DisInsider (@TheDisInsider) September 18, 2019

The streaming service has debuted in the Netherlands, offering subscribers the opportunity to see how the previously-released content looks on the Disney+. While the content featured has all been released on various platforms, it’s still exciting to see so much Star Wars content all in one place.

One of the most exciting things that the debut of Disney+ will bring with it on November 12th is the first episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the first live-action TV series in the franchise. The narrative takes place after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and is said to focus on new characters, though some fans are curious if we could see animated characters make their live-action debut.

“Having a character you wrote walk up and talk to you in full costume on a set that you imagined, that was a wonderful thing,” Mandalorian director Dave Filoni shared with Entertainment Weekly about his time on set.

The Mandalorian will see Filoni’s first foray into live-action directing for the Star Wars galaxy, having previously been a seminal figure with both Clone Wars and Rebels. With the producer not listed as a writer on the upcoming series, we can’t help but wonder if saying “a character you wrote” refers to a character he created for an animated project or if he was speaking more abstractly in regards to a character he worked with on paper being brought to a tangible form in the TV series.

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Star Wars series, both in its animated and live-action forms.

