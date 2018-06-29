Rumor: Lucasfilm Was Reportedly Developing Star Wars Standalone Focusing on Mos Eisley

The vast world of Star Wars contains countless compelling characters and locales, with Lucasfilm able to explore virtually any spin-off film they were interested in. Recent reports claimed that the studio was putting all spin-off films on hold as they focused on Episode IX, leading some to think this meant neither a Boba Fett nor an Obi-Wan Kenobi film would be moving forward, yet another rumor hints at a spin-off film focusing on Mos Eisley also getting scrapped.

“After speaking to a few more Pinewood sources, it sounds like there was going to be a movie or a premise along the lines of Mos Eisley Spaceport: A Star Wars Story (not an official title). Crew members of the previous Star Wars film said they believed the other movie was about the spaceport Luke Skywalker goes into the original film,” Making Star Wars reports. “In other words, my sources are saying this movie we never even heard about was canned or postponed and it does not mean the Obi-Wan Kenobi and Boba Fett films are doomed.”

In the classic Star Wars tradition of rumors and conflicting reports, it may prove difficult finding the truth behind these details.

Films like Rogue One and Solo proved that Lucasfilm was interested in exciting standalone films, yet the studio never announced further standalone adventures.

Last week, a report emerged claiming that whatever potential projects the studio was developing were put on hold, seemingly based on the underwhelming critical and financial reception to Solo, only for Lucasfilm to share details that there was no official hiatus for whatever films they were developing.

Prior to Solo‘s release, a Boba Fett film from writer/director James Mangold was teased, as well as an Obi-Wan film. No news of either of these projects has been announced by the studio.

“To make it extra clear, it sounds like studio space was canceled, people panicked, assumed it meant bad things for the Kenobi and Fett films but it was actually a movie fans never heard of based around Mos Eisley Spaceport that was either canceled or postponed for now,” the site added. “There are sources at Pinewood who thought they were going to be working on a film of exactly that premise and said film was not Kenobi or Boba Fett.”

The Special Edition release of A New Hope depicted both Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi in the spaceport, so yet another possibility is that, were sets headed for construction, they could have been utilized for either a Boba Fett or Obi-Wan film. Even still, we could have gotten a story that focused on the one location and followed multiple different characters who had connections to the wretched hive of scum and villainy.

