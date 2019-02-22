Star Wars: Samuel L. Jackson Has His Purple Lightsaber and Is Ready for More Mace Windu

Samuel L. Jackson last appeared in a Star Wars film in 2005’s Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith when his Mace Windu character was killed by Emperor Palpatine. Almost 15 years later, Jackson reminds fans that, were Lucasfilm interested in telling Windu’s origin story, he has his lightsaber at the ready.

“Well, we’ve got Lola [VFX], they’ve got Lola, it’s theirs, let’s see what happens. I’m down with it,” Jackson shared with ComicBook.com about going through the de-aging process for his Jedi’s origin story. “I’ve still got my purple lightsaber, I’m ready.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite being absent from the franchise for so long and no rumors emerging that hint at Windu returning to the big screen in any capacity, Jackson has regularly expressed his enthusiasm for the franchise and explained he is more than happy to reprise his role. Jackson’s comments probably won’t surprise most fans of the franchise, as this is only the latest incident in a long line of confessions where the actor confirmed he wanted to breathe life into Windu once again.

“I’m totally interested in revisiting Mace Windu, always,” Jackson shared with Red Carpet News TV last summer while promoting Incredibles 2. “Jedi never die.”

The actor’s comment about Jedi never dying can be interpreted humorously, though there is some truth to that concept, as characters like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda have proven they had a “life” after death, appearing to our heroes as Force Ghosts. Additionally, Windu’s final moments on screen saw the Jedi get his hand cut off by Anakin Skywalker before he flew out of a window on Coruscant. Some theories suggest that Windu survived the encounter, with the emergence of the sequel trilogy films causing speculation that Windu could be Supreme Leader Snoke.

At Star Wars Celebration in 2017, Jackson shared a video message with the crowd calling for his character’s return.

“I know you’re all in my corner on this. We all know Jedi can fall from incredible heights and survive, so apparently, I am not dead,” Jackson said. “Yes, I have two appendages right now, but we know the long and rich history of Star Wars characters reappearing with new appendages and being stronger and better than they ever were. Mace Windu is awaiting his return, let’s make it happen!”

Stay tuned for details on Jackson’s possible return to the Star Wars saga.

Would you like to see Jackson return to the saga? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the first reactions to Captain Marvel, mourning the loss of Marvel shows on Netflix, the return of Wolverine & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!