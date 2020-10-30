The Mandalorian Fans Get A Baby Yoda Surprise When Liking A Tweet On Twitter

✖

The Mandalorian season 2 is now streaming on Disney+, and Star Wars fans are getting a nice little Baby Yoda surprise when they interact with tweets about the show! Tweeting the hashtag #TheMandalorian will get fans a nice emoji of Din Darjin/Mando's helmet; liking tweets that have #TheMandalorian hashtag will get fans a tiny animated gif of The Child - aka "Baby Yoda." Fans started to notice the new Mandalorian-themed Twitter features last night when season 2 dropped on Disney+, but this morning the show's cast and the larger Star Wars/Disney marketing machine is promoting it, full-force!

The Child/Baby Yoda was a major surprise twist to The Mandalorian's season 1 premiere. The instant the lovable puppet character was revealed it became a marketing and merchandising goldmine for the Disney/Star Wars franchise. That success came even after Disney made the rare (and still shocking) decision to completely hide all trace of Baby Yoda's merchandising until after the character made its debut on the show. Even with that late start, Baby Yoda has become one of the biggest merchandising and marketing success for Star Wars since... well, old Yoda.

These Mandalorian Twitter emojis are a nice little feature to help hype up season 2's premiere (because this show definitely needs help promoting itself, right?). Social media is going to be flooded with Mandalorian tweets for the entire weekend - which means you'll be seeing Mando's helmet and Baby Yoda's dancing body all over the place!

Of course, for many Star Wars fans, these promotional emojis will be warning signs as much as proud flags of fandom. The Mandalorian season 2 has been kept under the thickest veils of secrecy of any TV show out there. Once fans start digging into what all happens in the season 2 premiere, Mandalorian spoilers will be flooding social media. So, while seeing these promotional emojis is no doubt a fun novelty, you may not want to dig into it too deep until you actually go watch The Mandalorian season 2 premiere. You have been warned.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 2 is now streaming on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

