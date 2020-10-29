The Best Baby Yoda Toys: A Star Wars 2020 Holiday Gift Guide

With Season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian debuting on Disney+ on October 30th and the holiday shopping season being extended in 2020, now is a good time to get your hands on the hot toys based on The Child (aka Baby Yoda). Not surprisingly, Disney, Hasbro, Mattel and others are leaning heavily on Baby Yoda this year after getting a late start with the wildly popular character in 2019. There are a lot of products out there at this point, but if you're looking for your best gift options, you've come to the right place. Keep in mind that Disney is launching new Star Wars: The Mandalorian products each Monday through December 21st. The program is called Mando Mondays, and shows just how important Star Wars and Baby Yoda toys are to these companies right now. Many of the big Baby Yoda toys have already been released, but we expect some new items to be unveiled for Mando Mondays before Christmas. This will certainly be true of toys that relate to plot points in Season 2. That said, the list below will be updated as hot new products are announced, but you'll want to lock in your orders/ pre-orders as soon as possible. Odds are very high that many of these products will be difficult to find as we get closer to the holidays. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

The Child (Baby Yoda) Real Moves Plush Mattel's big product drop for the first Mando Mondays event was The Child (aka Baby Yoda) Real Moves Plush. It's an 11-inch remote-controlled plush figure that features realistic motions, authentic sounds from the show, and four different play modes. Everything is controlled with a wrist-mounted device that also enables a "Follow Me" mode. You can check out the plush in action right here. When you're ready, the Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child Real Moves Plush is available to pre-order here at shopDisney for $69.99 (exclusive).

Hasbro Baby Yoda Animatronic Edition Toy With Carrier Hasbro updated their original animatronic Baby Yoda with version that includes a carrier that can utilized three ways - over the chest as carrier, over the shoulder as a carrier, or as a sleeping blanket for Force naps. The animatronic Baby Yoda also features 25 sound and motion combinations - like adorable giggling and babbling paired with head, ear, and eye movements. It can even take the aforementioned "Force nap" when you lay it down. Pre-orders are live here at shopDisney for $79.99.

Baby Yoda Funko Pop Gifts Funko has released a steady stream of Baby Yoda Funko Pops this year, most of which are available to order here on Amazon. Many of the Pops are simple variants like Baby Yoda in a bag, Baby Yoda holding a cup, baby Yoda eating a frog, and so on. However, there are several deluxe Pops to be had such as the 10-inch Baby Yoda and Baby Yoda together with The Mandalorian.

Baby Yoda LEGO Gifts LEGO fans have two big Baby Yoda sets to choose from this year. The #75318 LEGO The Child (aka Baby Yoda) clocks in at a whopping 1073 pieces (measures 7.5" high, 8.5" wide and 5" deep), and features a posable head, ears and mouth. It even comes with an information sign and The Child LEGO minifigure to complete your display. It's available here on Amazon and here at LEGO for $79.99. The second option is LEGO's #75292 Razor Crest Set which includes 1023 pieces, The Mandalorian, Greef Karga, Scout Trooper, and Baby Yoda minifigures, plus an IG-11 LEGO figure. Additional features for the Razor Crest include a dual LEGO minifigure cockpit, 2 spring-loaded shooters, a cargo hold with opening sides/access ramps and carbonite bounty elements, a sleeping area, and a detachable escape pod. You can order it here on Amazon or here at LEGO for $129.99.

Baby Yoda Chia Pet NECA took over the iconic Chia Pet brand in 2018, and they've been giving the lineup of quirky planters a pop culture makeover ever since. Recently they produced an adorable Baby Yoda version featuring the character tucked away it in a lush and comfy pram. It's available to order here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99. If you don't have a green thumb, you might want to grab this faux Baby Yoda succluent planter instead.

Hasbro Talking Baby Yoda Plush Hasbro's original 7.5-inch "talking" Baby Yoda plush plays 10 adorable sounds from the show when squeezed. It also comes with a bone broth bowl and a desert toad. It's currently available to order here at Walmart for $24.49, so it's a lot more affordable than the animatronic edition mentioned earlier.

Mattel Baby Yoda Original Plush If you're not interested in Baby Yoda plush with electronic features, you can grab Mattel's original plush here on Amazon for only $17.49. It measures 11-inches tall and features a base filled with beans. The sculpt is pretty good too, though Mattel updated the look for the Real Moves plush mentioned earlier.

Mattel's Baby Yoda Basic Plush If you want a Baby Yoda plush that's perfect as a stocking stuffer, Mattel's 8-inch basic plush is the way to go. Unlike many of the other Baby Yoda plush, it's 100% soft and squishable. It also gives you a lot of bang for your buck in terms of cuteness at only $12.93. You can grab one here on Amazon.