Star Wars: The Mandalorian Confirms Bo-Katan and Grogu For Season 3

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer has confirmed the return of both Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) and Grogu (aka "Baby Yoda"). Grogu's return was all but assured by the final episodes of The Book of Boba Fett, when Luke Skywalker gave Baby Yoda the choice between the way of the Jedi and the way of the Mandalore – and Grogu decisively chose Mandalore. The return of Sackhoff's Bo-Katan is thrilling news, as she and The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin) are kind of set for a collision course of the future of Mandalore and its leadership.

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis was at Star Wars Celebration and shared the following: "Absolutely EPIC teaser for #TheMandalorian Season 3 just played. Action-packed. Bo-Katan asks Grogu, 'Did you think your dad was the only Mandalorian?' Lots of tension between her and Mando. Mando is going back to Mandalore! Looks incredible. #StarWarsCelebration"

Absolutely EPIC teaser for #TheMandalorian Season 3 just played.



Action-packed. Bo-Katan asks Grogu, "Did you think your dad was the only Mandalorian?" Lots of tension between her and Mando. Mando is going back to Mandalore! Looks incredible.#StarWarsCelebration — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) May 26, 2022

Tensions between Bo-Katan Kryze and Din Djarin first arose when Mando defeated Moff Gideon and won the Darksaber at the end of Season 2. The Darksaber's ownership is directly tied to the leadership of the Mandalorian people and the reclamation of Mandalore as their homeworld; by winning the saber instead of Bo-Katan, Mando arguably interrupted her plan to re-establish herself and her house as the ruling power of Mandalore. Given the socio-political divide between Din Djarin's "Tribe" and Bo-Katan's Nite Owls, it seems like a bit of Mandalorian Civil War (and some timely social commentary?) could be in the works...

As for Grogu? He chose the way of the Mandalorian, and it sounds like he may soon have to contend with the fact that the "way of the Mandalorian" isn't the same as the "way of Din Djarin." Now that Baby Yoda is committed, he'll still have to choose what kind of Mandalorian he will be. Either way, he'll be cute, no doubt.

It was also announced that The Mandalorian Season 3 will premiere in February 2023. Show co-creator Dave Filoni has teased "It's exciting, we're both working on [Mandalorian Season 3... there's a lot of new adventures coming up," Filoni told GMA. "I have to be careful, I can't really say anything specific, but I think the Force will be strong with it. Let's just say that."

Along with Mandalorian drama, and more possible Jedi connections, fans are wondering how the end of Book of Boba Fett could that character in, as well.

The Mandalorian Season 3 will stream on Disney+ in February 2023.