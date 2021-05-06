Star Wars: The Mandalorian Producer Dave Filoni Teases Season 3

✖

Yesterday was May the Fourth, which means folks all around the world were celebrating Star Wars. Dave Filoni, who has served as Executive Producer on Star Wars: Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, and more paid a virtual visit to Good Morning America in honor of the special holiday. During the interview, Filoni was asked if he could reveal any information about the upcoming third season of The Mandalorian. Unsurprisingly, Filoni wasn't willing to give up much, but he did tease "a lot of new adventures," and shared that he's currently working on The Book of Boba Fett.

"Oh, that’s a tricky one, you know I don’t like to go into those answers without Jon here, my partner Jon Favreau. It's exciting, we're both working on that, we're working on Boba Fett right now, so there's a lot of new adventures coming up. I have to be careful, I can’t really say anything specific, but I think the Force will be strong with it. Let’s just say that," Filoni shared. You can check out part of the interview in the tweet below:

While we wait for new episodes of The Mandalorian and the premiere of The Book of Boba Fett, Lucasfilm does have a brand new show for folks to enjoy on Disney+. The Bad Batch dropped its first episode yesterday, and it currently has a 96% critics score and 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

"There's so many. This could go on for a while," The Bad Batch's supervising director, Brad Rau, recently shared when asked what lessons he had learned from Filoni. "He's a smart guy. He's so awesome. He tells me all the time — he tells both of us all the time, but he's really drilled into me over the years to keep it simple. That's pretty much it, full stop. That has a lot of different ramifications and meanings, but it is really clear. It is really key that the clarity of the stories are there, that the action is clear, that the emotions are clear. So it's great advice."

In addition to the aforementioned shows, there is a lot more to look forward to from Lucasfilm. During the Disney Investor Day live stream back in December, Kathleen Kennedy announced a batch of new projects. Kennedy shared that two new Disney+ shows (Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic) will tie in with The Mandalorian, confirmed the untitled Star Wars film from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, revealed Hayden Christensen is joining the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, gave fans a glimpse at the upcoming Rogue One prequel series Andor, and more.

The first episode of The Bad Batch is now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays.