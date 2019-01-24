Star Wars: Mark Hamill Shares Hilarious “Darth Doofus” Throwback Photo From ‘Empire Strikes Back’

Mark Hamill took time out of his busy schedule of trolling his fans on Twitter about a possible title for Star Wars: Episode IX to show off a photo of himself on the set of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, dubbing himself “Darth Doofus.”

If you can’t have fun at work, you’re in the wrong business.#DarthDoofus pic.twitter.com/WJcwITGR6f — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 24, 2019

The shot comes from the scene in which Luke enters a cave on Dagobah to confront a vision of Darth Vader, only for the burgeoning Jedi to slice his head off and reveal it was his own face within the helmet. Hamill added the caption, “If you can’t have fun at work, you’re in the wrong business,” while adding the nickname “Darth Doofus.”

Few cast members of the Star Wars saga have as much fun as Hamill, who regularly engages with fans on social media in loving ways. Whether he be offering up phony titles for Episode IX or claiming he would deliver a “trailer,” only to share an image of a branded storage trailer. These could all serve as smokescreens meant to question the authenticity of any of the actor’s comments and, based on what he has detailed of secrecy on the new film, we don’t expect any actual details to be released by the actor.

“I remember back when I read the first Star Wars [script], I was like, ‘Wow, that’s the goofiest thing I’ve ever read.’ I gave it to my best friend to read, and I said, ‘What do you think of it?’ He said, ‘It’s really wild, it’s crazy, can I give it to Meredith?’ ‘Sure, go ahead,’” Hamill recalled to Entertainment Weekly. “It went around to all my friends. Of course back then nobody cared. Nowadays it’s like working for some secret deep state government organization, like being in the CIA. They’re going to send rewrites over to Prague on this dark red paper that gives you a headache to read.”

He added, “I like to make notes, little cartoon drawings in the margins to help me visualize it … whatever you have to do to help remember it. You can’t do that in electronic form, it’s so impersonal. I’m old school and long for the days of paper scripts. They wound up letting me keep a script when we were doing [Star Wars: The Last Jedi], but I had to lock it up in a safe every night and then carry it with me and never let it out of my sight. And I can understand why — if [a script] gets out it ruins it for everyone

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: Episode IX before it lands in theaters in December.

