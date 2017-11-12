Star Wars Fans Roast Lucasfilm For Poorly Hiding Millennium Falcon on Google Earth

One of the worst kept secrets regarding Ron Howard’s Star Wars spinoff is that the film will feature the Millennium Falcon. It might seem obvious, but given Lucasfilm’s secrecy on the production of their films, nothing is certain until we see it on screen.

But fans have already seen the classic ship poorly disguised on the set of Solo: A Star Wars Story, and they’re still noticing it months later.

Lol Disney tried to hide the Millennium Falcon by surrounding it with shipping containers. Also, it’s on Google Maps. https://t.co/LgerDntmKQ pic.twitter.com/SfuYkmHJbl — Kevin Beaumont 🤨 (@GossiTheDog) November 9, 2017

Someone was searching Google Maps in the area of Longcross Studios near London, where movies such as Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Solo: A Star Wars Story have filmed over the last few years, and they found the Millennium Falcon poorly hidden.

Sure, it might work for passers by on the ground, but when it comes to satellite imagery and drones? Come on, Lucasfilm.

To be fair, though, this isn’t the first time this exact satellite picture from Google popped up. The same picture of the Millennium Falcon first circulated online in June this year, right before Chris Miller and Phil Lord were fired from Solo: A Star Wars Story.

People made a lot of the same comments at Lucasfilm for doing a poor job of using tarp and shipping containers to try and hide the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy. And the picture became prominent that it’s even been added to Google Maps with a landmark distinction.

Keep in mind, however, that the satellite image is dated on March 27, 2017. Satellite imagery is usually updated with frequency in larger cities, but not as much in less populated areas.

We might get another update in the next few months, after which the Falcon might not be there anymore. It’s not clear if Lucasfilm uses the same model for the ship in each film with slight alterations as needed, or if they make brand new ones for each production. It’s not like the production company needs to cut costs at this point.

Fans will be able to see the Millennium Falcon next in Star Wars: The Last Jedi on December 15, and again in Solo: A Star Wars Story on May 25, 2018.