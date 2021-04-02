Star Wars Summer Starts With Mos Eisley Cantina and Jabba's Palace Tiki Mugs

Beeline Creative's Geeki Tiks tiki mugs are always fantastic, but they may have outdone themselves with these two new additions to their Star Wars lineup. They feature scenes from Mos Eisley Cantina and Jabba's Palace in a 360 degree raised relief - which appears to be a first for the Geeki Tikis line.

The official description and pre-order links for both mugs can be found below if you're interested in picking them up for summer cocktails. You'll also find a video that shows off the mugs in greater detail.

Mos Eisley Cantina Tiki Mug - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth ($34.99): "This Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina 24 oz. Scenic Geeki Tikis Mug features a wrap around scenic design bursting with iconic characters and imagery from a beloved Star Wars destination. From the Mos Eisley Cantina on Tatooine, in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, you'll spot an array of characters and iconic elements from each locale thanks to the 360 degree storytelling! Don't miss Luke Skywalker, C-3PO, Han Solo, Chewbacca, Greedo, the Cantina Band, some IG units, and more! Complete with Star Wars iconography and Aurebesh lettering, it also incorporates stylization elements seen in traditional Tiki culture, making this no ordinary drinkware."

Jabba's Palace Tiki Mug - Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth ($34.99):"The Star Wars Jabba's Palace 24 oz. Scenic Geeki Tikis Mug features a wrap around scenic design bursting with iconic characters and imagery from a beloved Star Wars destination. From Jabba's Palace on Tatooine, in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, you'll spot an array of characters and iconic elements from each locale thanks to the 360 degree storytelling! Don't miss Jabba the Hutt, Salacious Crumb, Bib Fortuna, Han Solo in Carbonite, Boushh Leia, C-3PO, Boba Fett, Oola, Sy Snootles, a Gamorrean Guard, and more! Complete with Star Wars iconography and Aurebesh lettering, it also incorporates stylization elements seen in traditional Tiki culture, making this no ordinary drinkware."

You can check out more tiki mugs in the Geeki Tikis lineup here at Entertainment Earth. Note that the mug release is part of Entertainment Earth's 25th anniversary celebration. You can find more fun items for the event right here.

