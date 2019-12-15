Kathleen Kennedy Gives Status Update on Kevin Feige’s Star Wars Film

In less than a week, the world will be witness to the end of an era. At long last, Star Wars will bring its Skywalker Saga to a close with a final film. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker promises to deliver a touching conclusion to the franchise’s epic story, but the end of Star Wars is not near.

No, not in the slightest. In fact, it seems there is plenty more to explore with Star Wars, and the head of Lucasfilm is giving fans an update on how Kevin Feige‘s piece of the puzzle is fitting in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who do no recall, reports went live this year which confirmed Feige pitched a story idea for Star Wars. Lucasfilm was keen on the idea, but the project needed to be fleshed out more by the head of Marvel Studios. During a recent chat with the Los Angeles Times, Kathleen Kennedy opened up about the future of Star Wars, and she says Feige is only just starting with his project.

According to the report, Feige has “an idea for a Star Wars movies, but it’s in the early stages.” Kennedy seems excited to work with the blockbuster mastermind behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but time will tell how Feige performs under pressure.

Of course, the producer is not the only one attached to the franchise. Rian Johnson, the man who directed Star Wars: The Last Jedi, is slated to do more films for Star Wars. A fellow MCU juggernaut is also tied to the franchise a la The Mandalorian. Jon Favreau is overseeing the Disney+ series, but the Iron Man director has openly said he’d love to work with Lucasfilm on other series. With the franchise looking to branch out following the end of The Rise of Skywalker, the potential for Star Wars stories is wide open, and fans are hoping Feige will deliver something extra special for audiences with his secretive pitch.

Are you excited to see what Feige comes up with? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens December 20. Disney+ is currently airing The Mandalorian while projects like an Obi-Wan Kenobi solo film are in the works.