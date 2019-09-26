Could Brie Larson Be Joining the Star Wars Universe?

The Star Wars universe was hit with a massive curveball on Wednesday night, with the revelation that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will be developing a new film set within the franchise. Included within The Hollywood Reporter‘s initial announcement of the news was a claim that “Feige has told a major actor that there’s a specific role he would like that person to play when and if he makes the movie.” This news has already got the Marvel and Star Wars fandoms buzzing, as they speculate about who exactly that line could be referencing.

We can’t help but wonder — could that line be about none other than Marvel Cinematic Universe star Brie Larson? Larson made her debut in Feige’s franchise as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel earlier this year, in a solo film that went on to make over $1 billion at the global box office. Larson’s roles in Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame have already turned her into a bonafide fan-favorite, with Feige previously indicating that she’ll be one of the most prominent faces in the franchise going forward.

Outside of that, Larson has been pretty outspoken about her love for the Star Wars universe, something a few people within the Star Wars universe have seen firsthand. The Oscar-winning actress’ love for Star Wars came to fruition in a pretty endearing way during the filming of Captain Marvel, when her co-star and frequent collaborator Samuel L. Jackson brought his Mace Windu lightsaber to set.

“I got to hold his lightsaber!” Larson explained in an interview earlier this year. “He brought it to me on set on May the 4th, and I cried. It was so cool. I wanna be a Jedi.”

In recent months, Larson was spotted at the grand opening of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park, and showcased her “Jedi realness” in a photo during her time there.

If anything, the only argument against Larson potentially being in Feige’s Star Wars movie is the prominence of her role in the MCU — although there’s a way that she could appear in both. At the moment, Larson isn’t confirmed to appear in any of the MCU’s Phase 4 movies and TV shows, even though a proper sequel to Captain Marvel is currently in development. Depending on whenever this Feige-produced Star Wars movie comes to fruition, it stands to reason that Larson could theoretically take a trip to a galaxy far, far away before returning to the MCU.

The Star Wars franchise will continue with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which arrives in theaters on December 20th.