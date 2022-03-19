Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Actress’ Major Role Reportedly Revealed

After the successful launch of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s first official teaser trailer, Star Wars fans are on a high. The teaser trailer gave us our first look at Ewan Mcagregor’s next adventure as the legendary Star Wars icon and as with a big property, people are dying to know more. Recent reports have revealed a massive spoiler about a new Jedi in the series, as well as some other key roles.

The report from Bespin Bulletin, revealed that Benny Sadfie would be playing a Jedi named Nari who would ultimately perish in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. In that same report, they also reveal that Simone Kessell will play Princess Leila’s adoptive mother Breha Organa. As we all know after the tragic passion of Padme’s death Yoda and Obi-Wan decided to split Luke and Leia up in order to keep them out of the reach of The Empire. Luke was sent to Tattooine to his aunt and uncle with Obi-Wan Kenobi watching over him, while Leia was sent off to live with Bail Organa and his wife Breha.

With Breha Organa appearing in the series, it seems very likely that Princess Leia will show up. Leia appearing would make a lot of sense considering a young Luke Skywalker, played by Grant Feely, was officially confirmed to appear in the teaser trailer. One thing is for certain, Obi-Wan Kenobi is officially the series to look out for this summer. Original Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill showed his support for Feely in a recent tweet after the release of the teaser trailer.



“Grant Feely looks like a perfect Luke Skywalker and I am wishing him all the very best!” Hamill shared on Twitter. “#TheForceIsWithFeely.”



Not much is currently known about Obi-Wan Kenobi as plot details are being kept to the bare minimum. Deborah Chow will helm all six episodes of the limited series from head writer Joby Harold. The series is set a decade after the Jedi master went into hiding to watch over a young Luke Skywalker. The story starts on Tatooine before going off-planet on a new adventure.



Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere May 25th, 2022 on Disney+. The series stars Ewan McGregor, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, Indira Varama, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell and Benny Sadfie.



