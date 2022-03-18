Star Wars: Rumored Details Emerge About Obi-Wan Kenobi’s New Jedi Character

Ewan McGregor’s return as Obi-Wan Kenobi is probably the most highly anticipated thing in fandom this year. The limited series recently released a first look in the form of a teaser trailer that gives fans more questions than answers. Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to bring back old characters from Star Wars lore as well as introduce us to new ones, and if a recent report is to be believed, we’re in for a wild ride.

Back in 2021, Lucasfilm officially revealed the cast of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, and it included some interesting names. None were more interesting than Benny Sadfie, who co-directed Uncut Gems. Sadfie was a very unconventional addition to the series, but an inspired casting. According to Bespin Bulletin, Sadfie will be playing a Jedi named Nari.

The report states that Sadfie’s character has been seeking out Obi-Wan for help ever since the events of Order 66, but is sadly being hunted down by the dreadful Inquisitors. The young Jedi leads the Inquisitors to Tattooine, where he finds Kenobi, who refuses to help, and Nari is ultimately killed.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is being labeled a Limited Series, and if you were wondering if it could return for a second season then you wouldn’t be alone. Director Deborah Chow recently revealed if the Star Wars series could return for a second season while speaking with Entertainment Weekly.

“It was definitely conceived as a limited series, and it is one big story with a beginning, middle, and end,” Chow revealed to Entertainment Weekly about a possible second season. “The approach has always been that it is one full story.”

Not much is currently known about Obi-Wan Kenobi as plot details are being kept to the bare minimum. Deborah Chow will helm all six episodes of the limited series from head writer Joby Harold. The series is set a decade after the Jedi master went into hiding to watch over a young Luke Skywalker. The story starts on Tatooine before going off-planet on a new adventure.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere May 25th, 2022 on Disney+. The series stars Ewan McGregor, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, Indira Varama, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell and Benny Sadfie.

