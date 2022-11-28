Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Black Series Force FX Lightsaber Is Shipping Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro dropped a huge wave of new The Black Series and Vintage Collection collectibles in celebration of Star Wars Day aka May the 4th 2022. One of the highlights was The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber, which is based on the elegant weapon featured in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+. It launched with an eye-popping price tag of $278.99, but, amazingly enough, you can score a 5% discount ($264.99) on the pre-order here on Amazon at the time of writing. It was originally slated to arrive on January 1st 2023, but began shipping on November 26th on Amazon, so you can have it in time for the holidays.

While you're at it, make sure to check out the new Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite Lightsaber that debuted back in October, It is available to pre-order here on Amazon for $278.99. Finally, some of the Star Wars Black Series Holiday 2022 figures are in stock or about to drop in the coming weeks.

Star Wars The Black Series OBI-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber features advanced LED light effects, sound effects that include progressive ignition, battle clash effect, duel effect, and battle sequence mode, premium detailing, removable blade, and display stand. From the description:

"Prepare to duel by sliding the switch on the real metal hilt to activate the blade ignition sequence and light up the advanced LEDs for a smooth ignition effect. To deflect oncoming attacks from your foes, quickly press the button on the hilt for the blaster deflect effect. Press and hold while angling the lightsaber downward to initiate the molten tip effect. Or, angle the lightsaber up for duel effect to hear lightsabers clashing together and imagine an epic fight against your enemies. Press the button on the hilt 4 times and hold to hear an iconic entertainment-inspired battle sequence. The Star Wars The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber is inspired by the special effects of the Obi-Wan Kenobi Lightsaber as seen in the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi live-action show on Disney+!"

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor is streaming on Disney+ now. You can keep up with the latest news about the series here.