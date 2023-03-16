Star Wars Black Series Deals Include Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Lightsaber For 25% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As part of their Collectfest Vol. 3 event, GameStop is offering the The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber right here for a whopping 25% off (in-store pickup). That brings the price down from $278.99 to $209.99. If there isn't any stock at your local GameStop tou can also get one here on Amazon for $230, or 17% off. Note that GameStop is offering numerous Black Series action figures and roleplay items with a 25% discount. You can check out the entire sale right here.

The Star Wars The Black Series OBI-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber features advanced LED light effects, sound effects that include progressive ignition, battle clash effect, duel effect, and battle sequence mode, premium detailing, removable blade, and display stand. From the description:

"Prepare to duel by sliding the switch on the real metal hilt to activate the blade ignition sequence and light up the advanced LEDs for a smooth ignition effect. To deflect oncoming attacks from your foes, quickly press the button on the hilt for the blaster deflect effect. Press and hold while angling the lightsaber downward to initiate the molten tip effect. Or, angle the lightsaber up for duel effect to hear lightsabers clashing together and imagine an epic fight against your enemies. Press the button on the hilt 4 times and hold to hear an iconic entertainment-inspired battle sequence. The Star Wars The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber is inspired by the special effects of the Obi-Wan Kenobi Lightsaber as seen in the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi live-action show on Disney+!"

While you're at it, make sure to check out the new Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite Lightsaber that is expected to launch on May 1st, It is available to pre-order here on Amazon for $278.99.