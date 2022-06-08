Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Confirms Grim Fate for The Clone Wars Character

✖

Obi-Wan Kenobi returned to Disney+ this week with its fourth episode. The episode sees Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) infiltrating Fortress Inquisitorius -- located on the water moon Nur in the Mustafar system -- to rescue Princess Leia from the clutches of the Inquisitorious. While deep inside the bowels of the fortress, he discovers something much darker. SPOILERS follow for Obi-Wan Kenobi's fourth episode, "Part IV."

While searching Fortress Inquisitorious for Princess Leia, Obi-Wan discovers something else hidden beneath. It turns out to be a strange Jedi graveyard, with various Jedi trapped on display in strange amber tombs. One among them was was Tera Sinube, a member of the Jedi High Council at the time of the Republic's fall.

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

Sinube's time with the Jedi goes back as far as the High Republic Era. At the time that the Nihil began to attack the Republic, Sinube had recently risen to the rank of Jedi Master and been put in charge of a Jedi Outpost on Derra.

Hundred of years later, Sinube taught younglings at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant. He led the Hawkbat Clan, which included such future Jedi as Dooku and Sifo-Dyas. By the time the Trade Federation invaded Naboo in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Sinube was a member of the Jedi High Council.

Sinube was known as an expert investigator. He helped Ahsoka Tano find her lightsaber after it was stolen by a thief.

It seems that Sinube was not among the few Jedi who escaped Order 66. That all ties into this being a time of darkness in the galaxy, as writer Joby Harold touched on in April.

"It takes place 10 years after Revenge of the Sith, in a time of darkness in the galaxy," Harold told Entertainment Weekly. "The Empire is in the ascendancy. And all the horrors that come with the Empire are being made manifest throughout the galaxy. And the Jedi Order as we know them are being all but wiped out. So everything that was in the prequels has crumbled."

"Those surviving Jedi, those that do survive, are on the run and they're in hiding. And Vader and his Inquisitors are chasing them to the end of the galaxy," he continued "Within that hopeless fatalistic world, we find possibly the most famous of all our surviving Jedi in hiding struggling with that faith that defines the Jedi, and wanting to hold onto it and hoping to regain that faith within that sort of hopeless world."

Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts new episodes on Wednesdays on Disney+.