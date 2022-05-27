Ewan McGregor Thanks Star Wars Fans Ahead of Obi-Wan Kenobi Premiere at Celebration

✖

Friday is a big day for Star Wars fans, as it marks the long-awaited franchise return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen. The stars of the Star Wars prequel trilogy are reprising their roles for Obi-Wan Kenobi, the new limited series on Disney+, and the excitement around their comeback has been palpable. While most fans need to wait until Friday morning to see what Obi-Wan Kenobi has in store, some of the folks at Star Wars Celebration got the chance to watch the two-episode premiere a few hours early, and McGregor got up to thank everyone before the footage started rolling.

On Thursday night, Star Wars Celebration hosted a premiere screening for the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will be available around the world on Friday.

“May the Force be with you, always” – Ewan McGregor thanks fans as he introduces the world premiere of #ObiWanKenobi at #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/r2Qy0OO4kd — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 27, 2022

"And we would all like to thank you, the fans," McGregor said to those in attendance. "The best fans of any fans in the world. Thank you. It's been a long time coming, we're about to show it to you and we couldn't be more thrilled. We hope that you love it and we hope that you look forward to the rest of the series as it comes out. And just before we start, I'd like to say may the force be with you. Always."

Disney+ is kicking Obi-Wan Kenobi off with two full episodes, but that won't be the norm each week. After the two-episode debut, the rest of the six-episode series will roll out once a week for the next four weeks.

McGregor and Christensen are joined in Obi-Wan Kenobi by Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Maya Erskine, Sung Kang, Benny Safdie, Simone Kessell, Bonnie Piesse, Moses Ingram, and Indira Varma. With the exception of Obi-Wan and Vader, all of the roles are new and being kept under wraps.

Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place in the years between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. After the rise of the Empire, Obi-Wan went into hiding on Tatooine, keeping watch over Anakin's son, Luke Skywalker, from afar. After the death of Padme, and Anakin's turn to the Dark Side, newborn twins Luke and Leia were split up. Luke was sent to live with his aunt and uncle, under the watchful eye of Obi-Wan, while Leia was adopted by Senator Bail Organa.

