Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is "Like a Movie"

Star Wars and Lucasfilm are still young in their live-action portfolio, having only The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett released on Disney+ to date. Soon, Obi-Wan Kenobi will bring Ewan McGregor and a number of actors from the Star Wars prequel trilogy back into iconic roles for more live-action adventures on the streaming platform. While The Mandalorian offered up episodic adventures which helped progress the larger native, it seems Obi-Wan Kenobi will be more focused on the larger narrative with a singular story being broken into stopping points.

During a press conference in promotion of the Obi-Wan series, McGregor opened up about how the Obi-Wan series compares to the Star Wars films he starred in at the top of the century. "I mean, the technology is so different from when we made the original movies, that it felt like a different experience anyway," McGregor explained. In fact, the technology has advanced so much that McGregor and company did not have to re-record every line of dialogue this time around as they did on Episode II.

"I think because it was a TV show, the beauty of it, because it's a series is that we've got longer to tell the story," McGregor said. "But because [director Deborah Chow] directed them all and it's her singular vision throughout, it did feel like we were just making one movie. And the episodic nature of our series, it falls really cleverly in the storyline, but it is one driving narrative. I think The Mandalorian feels more episodic if you like, because it suits that storytelling. And it of course has a driving storyline through each season, but ours is like a movie that just happens to be split up into these episodes. That's how I feel about it."

Obi-Wan Kenobi is going to offer six episodes to fans, starting with its premiere on May 27. The run time for each episode has not yet been revealed. With each episode likely running close to an hour if The Mandalorian and Book of Boba Fett are any indication, Obi-Wan will offer a saga which runs for around 5 or 6 hours in total.

