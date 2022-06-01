Star Wars

Star Wars’ New Obi-Wan vs Vader Duel Is Giving Fans Cheer and Chills

By

obi-wan-kenobi-episode-3-reviews-darth-vader-fight-duel.jpg

Star Wars: Obi Wan Kenobi Episode 3 brings us the first reunion and subsequent duel between Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) and Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen). Obi-Wan’s rescue of a young Princess Leia put the former Jedi Master back on Vader’s radar for the first time in a decade, and the Sith Lord is relentless in tracking Kenobi down before he slips away again. Vader corners Obi-Wan on the mining planet of Mapuzo and commits some ruthless torture and murder of locals until Obi-Wan shows himself. 

To protect Leia, Obi-Wan leads Vader into the mining grounds for a game of cat-and-mouse dueling, with an opponent he knows outclasses him in power. We, the Star Wars fans, got both a satisfying Star Wars duel that comes as close to nightmare fuel as anything else in the franchise! 

Vader Is BACK!

…And he was impressive. Most impressive. 

The Man The Myth The Legend

Both Hayden Christensen and James Earl Jones are back to create this latest version of Vader. 

LOOK AT ME NOW

There are indeed so many deep character implications in this duel between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Vader – if you were a longtime Star Wars fan, it was impossible not finish this episode with chills and goosebumps all over your body. 

Fight Fire With Fire

This moment was next-level sadistic – Vader don’t play! Revenge of the Sith fans felt this moment in their souls. 

The G.O.A.T. Villain

Even in his worst depictions (Rogue One) Darth Vader is still one of the greatest villains ever. 

How Scary Do You Want Him???

Wow, some people thought the Vader who was snapping necks indiscriminately and dragging Obi-Wan through a fire pit was somehow ‘too tame?’ Uh right….. 

You’re Ruining The Canon!

There’s always that guy out there in the fandom. Wonder if he still feels the same AFTER watching Obi-Wan Episode 3? 

The Bro-Bond Is Forever

The Obi-Wan series reminds us just how deep the bond between Obi-Wan and Anakin was – and makes up appreciate the way Alec Guinness’s Obi-Wan handles that connections and rematch duel moment in A New Hope. 

