Star Wars’ New Obi-Wan vs Vader Duel Is Giving Fans Cheer and Chills

Star Wars: Obi Wan Kenobi Episode 3 brings us the first reunion and subsequent duel between Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) and Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen). Obi-Wan’s rescue of a young Princess Leia put the former Jedi Master back on Vader’s radar for the first time in a decade, and the Sith Lord is relentless in tracking Kenobi down before he slips away again. Vader corners Obi-Wan on the mining planet of Mapuzo and commits some ruthless torture and murder of locals until Obi-Wan shows himself.

To protect Leia, Obi-Wan leads Vader into the mining grounds for a game of cat-and-mouse dueling, with an opponent he knows outclasses him in power. We, the Star Wars fans, got both a satisfying Star Wars duel that comes as close to nightmare fuel as anything else in the franchise!

Vader Is BACK!

“You should have killed me when you had the chance.” VADER IS BACK! THE Darth Vader!!! Hayden Christensen & James Earl Jones!! Absolute goosebumps! This will be a day long remembered! #Vader #ObiWan #Kenobi #DarthVader #ObiWanKenobi pic.twitter.com/LhCYvVIR2A — Ryan Marthaller (Taylor’s Version) (@ryan_marthaller) June 1, 2022

…And he was impressive. Most impressive.

The Man The Myth The Legend

Both Hayden Christensen and James Earl Jones are back to create this latest version of Vader.

LOOK AT ME NOW

vader just ruthlessly killing all of those people bc he wanted obi-wan to watch the person he's become. the person he's become bc obi-wan didn't kill him — 🐝kindest boy in the galaxy🌙 (@acrossthestrs) June 1, 2022

There are indeed so many deep character implications in this duel between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Vader – if you were a longtime Star Wars fan, it was impossible not finish this episode with chills and goosebumps all over your body.

Fight Fire With Fire

vader really dragged obi wan through FIRE LIKE?????? pic.twitter.com/0RK5lkhOwA — sabine/larissa ♡ (@hunterbadbatch) June 1, 2022

This moment was next-level sadistic – Vader don’t play! Revenge of the Sith fans felt this moment in their souls.

The G.O.A.T. Villain

Even in his worst depictions (Rogue One) Darth Vader is still one of the greatest villains ever.

How Scary Do You Want Him???

people saying ‘vader wasn’t aggressive enough’ acting like he literally didn’t break some kids neck and burn obi wan alive like,,, i don’t know how much more aggressive you want him to be dude — xan | KENOBI SPOILERS (@xanevki) June 1, 2022

Wow, some people thought the Vader who was snapping necks indiscriminately and dragging Obi-Wan through a fire pit was somehow ‘too tame?’ Uh right…..

You’re Ruining The Canon!

WHY THE FUCK DOES VADER MEET OBI WAN anytime between episode 3 and 4??? It destroys the impact of them meeting in A New Hope. The writers just can't help themselves man. Fuck everything that is Disney. They're creative vampires. https://t.co/FpBCJeF7A5 — 🍁𝙼𝚊𝚛𝚔𝙰𝚏𝚝𝚎𝚛𝙳𝚊𝚛𝚔🍁 (@MerkDEnglish) May 30, 2022

There’s always that guy out there in the fandom. Wonder if he still feels the same AFTER watching Obi-Wan Episode 3?

The Bro-Bond Is Forever

ok but obi wan getting lightheaded the moment vader steps out onto the village???? the way vader can still sense obi wan as well?????? after 10 years???????? AND IT STILL GOES ON IN ANH TOO DONT TALK TO ME!!! — luna (@CT99O4) June 1, 2022

The Obi-Wan series reminds us just how deep the bond between Obi-Wan and Anakin was – and makes up appreciate the way Alec Guinness’s Obi-Wan handles that connections and rematch duel moment in A New Hope.