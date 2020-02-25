Star Wars: Project Luminous Concept Art Reveals Jedi of the High Republic

Star Wars fans got the answers they were looking for on Monday night, when the first details surrounding the “Project Luminous” publishing initiative began to be released. The storytelling concept is set to take place 200 years before the events of the prequel trilogy, allowing for a story in a completely different, unconnected corner of the Star Wars universe. As those attending the Project Luminous presentation – and those eagerly watching for details online – discovered, that will allow for a multitude of new characters to enter the canon. Multiple pieces of concept art were shown during the presentation, including some by beloved comic artist Phil Noto. The pieces, which you can check out below, show just some of the new Jedi characters that the “High Republic” era will bring.

The first wave of High Republic titles was formally announced on Monday night, showcasing some of the stories that the new Jedi will be a part of.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We are so excited to be opening up such a rich, fertile era for our authors to explore,” Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement. “We’ll get to see the Jedi in their prime.”

“Star Wars: The High Republic features the Jedi as we’ve always wanted to see them — as true guardians of peace and justice. This is a hopeful, optimistic time, when the Jedi and the Galactic Republic are at their height. But of course, into this glorious new era something wicked this way comes,” says Lucasfilm publishing creative director Michael Siglain. “This initiative will give readers young and old a new corner of the galaxy to explore through rich, meaningful stories. Plus, readers will learn what scares the Jedi.”

“This was a golden age for the Jedi, and also a time of galactic expansion in the Outer Rim. So expect there to be rich tales of exploration; charting out the galaxy, meeting new cultures, and discovering what pioneer life in the Outer Rim was like. This is an incredible sandbox for our storytellers to play in, both within publishing and beyond, and we can’t wait to see the great fiction they build within it,” says Lucasfilm vice president, franchise content and strategy James Waugh.

What do you think of the new Jedi costumes for the High Republic era? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!