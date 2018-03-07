‘Star Wars Rebels’ Producer Admits These Characters Survived the Finale

The final episodes of Star Wars Rebels brought with it some fatal moments, forcing audiences to say goodbye to beloved characters. With this being the world of Star Wars and the series being geared towards a younger audience, that isn’t to say that all characters suffered the fates depicted. Rebels executive producer Dave Filoni clarified after the series finale that two of the characters who we presumed had died, were actually alive and somewhat well.

***WARNING: Spoilers below for Star Wars Rebels***

In the final scenes of the series finale, audiences saw Ezra Bridger using his Force abilities to wrap the tentacles of a purrgil tightly around Grand Admiral Thrawn, neutralizing the powerful Chiss. The purrgil had destroyed the windows of the Star Destroyer, with the creature’s jump to hyperspace theoretically killing both Ezra and Thrawn, as they were subjected to the hazards of space.

The series then jumped forward in time to after the events of Return of the Jedi, with Sabine and Ahsoka setting out to find Ezra in the vastness of space with the Galactic Empire effectively neutralized. Given his last appearance, many viewers assumed this was a fruitless endeavor, only for Filoni to reveal the truth on the web series Rebels Recon.

“I thought a lot about that… It’s one of those things that you go ‘Oh boy, I love the idea of an end credits scene!’” Filoni revealed about including a teaser involving the characters. “But as tempting as that is, I [decided that] if I cover that, then I want to do it right, and I don’t want to commit to things right now because things might change. So I have a lot of theories about it and what I think happens and where they are. I’ll say this much: they’re not dead. Both of them survive, both Ezra and Thrawn I would say survive it.”

With a hole in Star Wars’ animated series schedule, many fans have pondered what the timeline of a future show on Disney XD could be. A recent trademark for the title “Star Wars: Resistance” hinted that the new series could be set between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, with the ending of Rebels allowing for the series’ characters to be featured once again.

We’ll have to stay tuned to find out the fates of Ezra and Thrawn.

