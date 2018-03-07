‘Star Wars Rebels’ Creator Dave Filoni Teases New Series

The series finale of Star Wars Rebels was packed with moments both epic and heartbreaking, giving fans a fond farewell with one last adventure of Ezra Bridger and his makeshift family.

But with Ezra’s mysterious fate left up in the air and the series jumping forward to the post-Return of the Jedi era in its closing moments, we might have a tease of what to expect next in the animated corner of the Star Wars galaxy.

Series creator and showrunner Dave Filoni spoke about that scene with Sabine Wren and Ahsoka Tano after a screening of the finale, coy about where it could lead in the future.

“I’ve always felt the best stories end and then other stories begin,” said Filoni, “and there’s no better way to take two of my favorite characters and have them ride off into the sunset, like I’ve seen so many cowboys over the years, or Indiana Jones.”

Filoni’s story had to have a compelling reason why Jedi like Ezra and Kanan Jarrus aren’t mentioned in the original trilogy, though his story did leave one of their fate’s open ended enough to return to at a later time.

He deflected if the next aimed series will include the further adventures of Sabine and Ahsoka as they attempt to track down Ezra, who was last seen with Thrawn on a Star Destroy as the mystical Purrgil wrapped their tentacles around the ship and jumped into hyperspace. But he enjoyed that image of the two flying off into space in search of their missing friend.

“One thing ends and another begins, and the story continues. That’s a saga,” Filoni said.

The epilogue sequence also contained a scene of Zeb Orrelios guiding Kallus through the galaxy, showing the Imperial turncoat that he wasn’t responsible for the destruction of the Lasat people. That scene prompted voice actor Steve Blum to campaign for a spinoff series featuring the two characters.

“I got my man in the end. That was the greatest gift you’ve ever given me,” said Blum. “We get our own show now, right? The Kallus and Zeb Adventures!”

Hopefully we learn more about whatever Filoni has up his sleeve very soon. For now, fans can watch the finale of Star Wars Rebels, streaming on Disney XD.

Did you enjoy the final episode of the animated series? What do you want to see next? Let us know in the comment section!

