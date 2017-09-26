‘Star Wars Rebels’ Season 4 Gets Official Poster

The final season of Star Wars Rebels premieres in only a few weeks, which promises to be the biggest season yet. Lucasfilm has released the key art for the final season, which features the series' biggest heroes and villains, as seen below.

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

The new artwork once again features the heroes of the Ghost crew front and center, standing against an unknown threat. The background features many mysteries, possibly hinting at what to expect in the upcoming season.

Grand Admiral Thrawn is a major focus of the artwork, rivaled only by that of the Governor of Lothal, Ahrinda Price. Additionally, we get a glimpse of a Loth-Wolf, which debuted in the Season 4 trailer for the series. It's unclear exactly what role these creatures will play in the final season, but if they made the poster, we can expect them to be an integral component of Ezra Bridger's journey.

The schedule for new episodes of the series are as follows:

Monday, 10/16 – "Heroes of Mandalore" Parts 1 & 2

Monday, 10/23 – "In the Name of the Rebellion" Parts 1 & 2

Monday, 10/30 – "The Occupation" and "Flight of the Defender"

Monday, 11/6 – "Kindred" and "Crawler Commandeers"

Monday, 11/13 – "Rebel Assault"

The broadcast times for the episodes are 12:30 AM ET, 3:00 AM ET, 7:30 AM ET, 5:30 PM ET and 9:00 PM ET.

Following the debut of these episodes, the show will take a brief hiatus for the holidays and are expected to return for the final six episodes early in 2018.

With the first six episodes airing in back-to-back formats, the season will move at a much faster pace, which will allow for bigger story arcs to weave together more easily, but will see the end of the series come more quickly.

Based on the above schedule, Lucasfilm is avoiding any overlap between Rebels and The Last Jedi, possibly as to focus on each property individually. With the untitled Han Solo movie hitting theaters in May, we should expect the final round of episodes to wrap up long before promotion begins for that film.

Star Wars Rebels premieres Monday, October 16 at 12:30 am on Disney XD.

[H/T StarWars.com]