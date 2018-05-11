‘Saturday Night Live’ Star Joins ‘Star Wars Resistance’

The upcoming animated series Star Wars Resistance has drawn some talent from the new trilogy of films to reprise their roles, with The Star Wars Show confirming that Saturday Night Live star Bobby Moynihan will also lend his voice to the series. The show didn’t, however, reveal what character the actor will be playing or if it is a recurring part of the anime-inspired series.

As a guest on the weekly talk show, Moynihan confessed, “That’s the coolest thing I’ve ever heard,” after he was introduced as an official part of the Star Wars saga. When pressed for details, the actor refused to divulge anything.

The series is described as “an exciting new animated adventure series about KazudaXiono, a young pilot recruited by the Resistance and tasked with a top-secret mission to spy on the growing threat of the First Order.”

Moynihan joins the previously announced Oscar Isaac and Gwendoline Christie, reprising their roles as Poe Dameron and Captain Phasma, respectively.

This isn’t the performer’s first brush with the galaxy far, far away, as he helped create one of the most memorable Star Wars-themed sketches in Saturday Night Live‘s recent years, “Undercover Boss: Starkiller Base.” Moynihan co-wrote and co-starred in the sketch, featuring Adam Driver playing Kylo Ren as he pretends to be a lowly radar technician named “Matt” who hopes to discover what employees really think of their boss.

“It’s the best,” the actor said of the sketch’s popularity. “We were so excited to have Adam Driver come in that week, he could not have been cooler, it was just the best. Just watching him getting into Kylo Ren. Right before one of the shots, he was like, ‘Can I have a second?’ and started punching himself in the stomach in the corridor and I was like, ‘That is the coolest thing in the world.’”

Following the sketch’s debut, fans immediately began sharing it as memes and countless fans have cosplayed as the character at a variety of events.

No premiere date has been announced for Star Wars Resistance, though we know it will be coming to Disney XD in the fall.

