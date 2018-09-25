‘Star Wars Resistance’ Reportedly Getting Companion Comic Book

The latest animated Star Wars adventure, Star Wars Resistance, debuts this fall on Disney and, according to reports, fans will get to follow the characters in a companion comic book.

Jedi-Bibliothek reported that frequent Star Wars artist Ingö Römling revealed to audiences at Noris Force Con that he was working on a new comic featuring the characters introduced in the new series. The site noted, “Römling could not reveal much about the project yet, but was enthusiastic about the designs of the series and the work behind them. Especially the anime designs, as they contribute something new to the Star Wars saga. Incidentally, these comics will be different from the ones IDW Publishing will be bringing to Star Wars Adventures in November.”

In the series, “Resistance fighter Poe Dameron tasks young pilot Kazuda (Kaz) Xiono with spying on the First Order. At the time, little was known about the secretive organization and its strength. In order to fulfill his mission, Kaz travels to the space station Colossus, which is being used by many ships as a port to refuel and do repairs. However, there are also dangerous races taking place there. After Kaz bragged with his piloting skills at his arrival there, he is soon drawn into one of the races…”

The series stars Christopher Sean (Days of Our Lives), Suzie McGrath (East Enders), Scott Lawrence (Legion), Myrna Velasco (Elena of Avalor), Josh Brener (Silicon Valley), Donald Faison (Scrubs), Rachel Butera (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), and Jim Rash (Community).

As witnessed by early footage from the series, Star Wars Resistance aims to entertain younger audiences than series like Star Wars Rebels and offer a fun and family-friendly series.

“The idea for Star Wars Resistance came out of my interest in World War II aircraft and fighter pilots,” co-creator Dave Filoni shared in a statement. “My grandfather was a pilot and my uncle flew and restored planes, so that’s been a big influence on me. There’s a long history of high-speed racing in Star Wars, and I think we’ve captured that sense of excitement in an anime-inspired style, which is something the entire team has been wanting to do for a long time.”

The series will take place roughly six months before the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and is set to have some exciting special guests lending their vocal talents.

Star Wars Resistance premieres Sunday, October 7th at 10 pm ET on Disney Channel.

[H/T Jedi-Bibliothek]