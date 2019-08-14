Star Wars Resistance to Conclude With Season 2

The first season of Star Wars Resistance debuted last fall, depicting the adventures of a pilot who gets caught up in the Resistance ahead of the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. At the time, Star Wars fans knew that Disney was developing their own streaming service, yet details about the service were unclear. With Disney+ set to debut in November, fans have wondered what that would mean for Resistance, though we now have our answer. The release of a new trailer for the second season of the series has confirmed that it will also be the final season.

In Season Two, “The story picks up after a harrowing escape from the First Order, as the Colossus and all its residents find themselves lost in space, pursued by Agent Tierny and Commander Pyre. Kaz and team also face a myriad of new dangers along the way including bounty hunters, a suspicious Hutt, General Hux, and Supreme Leader Kylo Ren. Meanwhile, Tam grapples with her future and where her true allegiance lies, with her friends or the First Order. The thrilling final season will showcase how the unlikeliest of heroes can help spark hope across the galaxy.”

Joining the voice cast in guest starring roles for season two are Joe Manganiello (Magic Mike) as Ax Tagrin, Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) as Norath Kev, Matthew Wood (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as Kylo Ren, and Lucy Lawless (Xena: Warrior Princess) as the Aeosian Queen. Star Wars Resistance stars Christopher Sean (Days of Our Lives) as Kazuda Xiono; Suzie McGrath (East Enders) as Tam Ryvora; Scott Lawrence (Legion) as Jarek Yeager; Myrna Velasco (Elena of Avalor) as Torra Doza; Josh Brener (Silicon Valley) as Neeku Vozo; Donald Faison (Scrubs) as Hype Fazon; Elijah Wood (The Lord of The Rings) as Rucklin; Jim Rash (Community), and Bobby Moynihan (DuckTales) as Flix and Orka, respectively; Liam McIntyre (Spartacus) as Commander Pyre; Jason Hightower (Victor & Valentino) as Captain Doza; and Sumalee Montano (Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny) as Agent Tierny.

The series airs on the Disney Channel, so the series coming to an end isn’t something that comes as a surprise, though it’s unclear if the series was always intended to only last two seasons or if there were other factors at play. This isn’t the only final season of an animated series fans can expect this year, as the launch of Disney+ will also include the debut of the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars by the end of the year.

Tune in to the season premiere of Star Wars Resistance on Sunday, October 6th at 10 p.m. ET on the Disney Channel.

Are you disappointed that the series is coming to an end? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!