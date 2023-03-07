Star Wars Retro Collection Figures Debut For Mando Mania Week 2

We are in the second week of Disney's Mando Mania merch reveals, which coincide with new Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 episodes on Disney+. Earlier today we saw new LEGO set pre-orders based on the Pirate Snub Fighter and N-1 Starfighter, and now Hasbro has announced new Mandoverse-inspired additions. The new releases include Kenner-style Retro Collection holdovers from The Book of Boba Fett such as Boba Fett (Dune Sea), Fennec Shand, The Mandalorian, Grogu, Cad Bane, Krrsantan and a Tusken Warrior. There's also a Mission Fleet version of the N-1 Starfighter that appeared in both The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian.

A breakdown of the Mission Fleet and Retro Collection and Mission Fleet releases can be found below, and you can expect to see them hit store shelves in the Spring and Fall of 2023 respectively. This article will be updated with links where they can be purchased online when that info becomes available. Stay tuned.

Star Wars Retro Collection Boba Fett (Dune Sea) Figure – $11.99

Star Wars Retro Collection Fennec Shand Figure – $11.99

Star Wars Retro Collection The Mandalorian Figure – $11.99

Star Wars Retro Collection Grogu Figure – $11.99

Star Wars Retro Collection Cad Bane Figure – $11.99

Star Wars Retro Collection Krrsantan Figure – $11.99

Star Wars Retro Collection Tusken Warrior Figure – $11.99

Star Wars Mission Fleet Mando's N-1 Starfighter Speed Run – $22.99

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 will be 8 episodes long, and you can expect to see new releases based on the show in future Mando Mania installments, presumably after spoilery elements have aired. In the meantime, you can keep up with the latest Hasbro releases right here.

What Is The Mandalorian Season 3 About?

The Mandalorian co-creator Jon Favreau has given us the best tease about what The Mandalorian Season 3 will bring – which seems to be nothing less than a civil war for the future of the planet Mandalore:

"Well, we established in The Book of Boba Fett that there was an opportunity for The Mandalorian to be redeemed because he had transgressed against the Creed by removing his helmet," Favreau explained. "And among his group of Mandalorians, that is something that's not permitted. Now, we know that there are other groups of Mandalorians where they have different sets of rules. In The Clone Wars, we saw with Dave and also with the character that I voiced that the Mandalorians are very different there. And so these different groups are coming together and we're going to figure out... the Nexus point for all of those communities, of course, is their homeworld from which they're exiled, which is Mandalore."