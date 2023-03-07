Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 LEGO Sets Are On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We are in week 2 of Disney's Mando Mania merch event, which will see new product drops each week throughout the run of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3. The big news this week is the debut of two new Star Wars LEGO sets inspired by the Disney+ series. The 75346 Pirate Snub Fighter and 75363 The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter Microfighter are now available to pre-order, and you can find all of the details you need below.

LEGO Star Wars 75363 The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter Microfighter ($15.99) – Pre-order at LEGO.com for August 1st release / Includes a minifigure of Mando with a blaster pistol and jetpack along with a Grogu LEGO figure. Both figures can sit in the ship and go on adventures together. There are also two stud shooters in case anything needs blasting.

LEGO Star Wars 75346 Pirate Snub Fighter ($34.99) – Pre-order at LEGO.com for May 1st release / Features include an opening minifigure cockpit with, 2 stud shooters, a compartment containing a thermal detonator, and minifigures of a Snub Fighter Pilot with a blaster pistol and Vane with a sword.

Speaking of Mando's speedy new ride, The larger LEGO set inspired by the N-1 Starfighter is on sale with a 20% discount that you can find here on Amazon and here at Walmart at the time of writing.

The discount brings the price of the N-1 Starfighter 75325 LEGO set down to $47.99, which gets you 412 pieces, a Mandalorian minifigure with jet pack and darksaber, and a Peli Motto minifigure with a wrench and a BD Droid figure. Features include a minifigure cockpit, cargo compartment, and a spring loaded shooter.