Star Wars Makes A Heartbreaking Revenge of the Sith And Empire Strikes Back Connection For Vader

Star Wars has made a heartbreaking connection between the iconic duels of Revenge of the Sith and The Empire Strikes Back. That link gets made in the new Star Wars: Darth Vader (2020) comic book, which is set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and The Return of the Jedi. Vader tried to tempt Luke Skywalker to join him and overthrow the Emperor, only to have Luke reject the dark side and his father. Now Palpatine is punishing Vader for the treachery, while Vader is beginning to "wake" up from the dark side, leading to some emotional turns in his character.

Warning: Star Wars: Darth Vader #10 SPOILERS Follow!

Darth Vader #9 saw Vader continuing his quest to uncover Emperor Palpatine's secret plot on Exegol. That journey brought Vader to a red nebula where a fearsome space creature (right at home in an H.P. Lovecraft nightmare) was waiting for him.

In Darth Vader #10, Vader has to take on the creature, while also battling the Imperial forces that are tracking him down. As we learn from Imperial Administrator Umbaran, the creature is a subspecies of the Summaverminoth, also known as "The Galaxy's Greatest Predator." This particularly cannibalistic version of the creature has evolved beyond physical attacks and can unleash psychic attacks, as well.

The creature's attack on Vader's mind takes the form of a vision in which he is forced to re-live his duel with Obi-Wan Kenobi as Anakin Skywalker, in Revenge of the Sith, juxtaposed to his duel with Luke Skywalker as Darth Vader, in The Empire Strikes Back. The shifting reality of the vision eventually puts Vader in Luke's place during the Cloud City duel, with Luke ultimately choosing to cut Vader down. The vision ends with Vader impaled by Luke's lightsaber, as Palpatine fully corrupts Luke with the promise that it is his destiny to serve at the Emperor's side as ruler of the Galaxy.

The story of Star Wars: Darth Vader (2020) has been packed with Vader's visions of his past and family connections - however, this one is different. Vader's assassin companion Ochi confirms as much inquires whether or not Vader also had a vision of his own death. Though we can't read his full emotional response (that mask is the ultimate poker face) it's clear that the vision affects Vader significantly. It's the first time since Anakin was burned-up on Mustafar that we've seen the Sith Lord this vulnerable. Seeing the circular and inescapable nature of his fate in front of him is something Vader/Anakin hasn't experienced in this way since the Mortis Arc of Clone Wars, which showed Anakin his dark future.

This new vision goes a long way to helping this Darth Vader comic series achieve its main goal: exploring the deeper character arc that explains how/why Anakin Skywalker redeemed himself from his "Darth Vader" persona, and ultimately turned on Emperor Palpatine to save his son, during the climatic duel of The Return of the Jedi. Knowing that Palpatine would turn his son to the dark side was one thing - but for Vader, actually seeing and experiencing it was just too much...

Star Wars: Darth Vader (2020) is now on sale from Marvel Comics.