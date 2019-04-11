Yes, Rian Johnson Is Still Working on His Star Wars Films

The current climate of movie news often sees the most minute detail about an upcoming project quickly spreading across the entire internet after first being reported, giving fans intimate knowledge of films like never before in fandom. One drawback to this spread of knowledge is that, if fans aren’t constantly being given updates about a project, theories begin to emerge that a production is in trouble. Take, for example, Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson‘s upcoming Star Wars films, which fans know nothing about, neither in regards to their release or narratives. Johnson recently gave an update on those films, which is nothing more than they’re still happening.

Something else for #StarWars fans, @rianjohnson said on the #CinemaCon stage he was going back to a galaxy far far away after ‘Knives Out’. pic.twitter.com/cnQn6u7n0P — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 4, 2019

During a presentation at CinemaCon, Johnson debuted footage from his upcoming film Knives Out, with Collider‘s Steve Weintraub noting that the director admitted he was “going back to a galaxy far, far away” after this film. Knives Out is slated to hit theaters on November 27th.

With a majority of Johnson’s films being smaller scale stories, fans were curious about how his storytelling sensibilities would apply to a sci-fi spectacle, with Lucasfilm confirming even before his film landed in theaters that they were so impressed by his vision of the saga that he would develop an entire trilogy of films that weren’t connected to the Skywalker Saga. Johnson was confirmed to be writing and directing the first film in the trilogy, yet his involvement in the subsequent films was unconfirmed.

Once The Last Jedi hit theaters, it was easy to see why Lucasfilm tapped the filmmaker to help expand the saga, with the film sitting at 91% positive reviews on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes and earning $1.33 billion worldwide. However, with it being more than 15 months since the announcement with neither Johnson nor Lucasfilm giving any updates on the project, fans understandably have wondered when the project will come to life.

Similarly, in February 2018, Lucasfilm confirmed that Game of Thrones producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss would be developing a series of Star Wars films, yet no details about those films have officially been confirmed.

Next week is Star Wars Celebration, which will deliver audiences new information about Star Wars: Episode IX and a number of other projects, yet no panels have been announced about the saga’s future, leaving fans to wonder when we’ll get any official information about films following Episode IX.

