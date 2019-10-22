Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Fans Who Got Their Tickets Are Super Excited

Today is a huge day for Star Wars fans. Not only does the final, full-length trailer for the much-anticipated conclusion to the Skywalker Saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, arrive tonight, but ticket sales for the film have gone live as well. That’s right, fans eager to get their seats to the film were able to purchase those tickets starting today at theater box offices, websites and other ticket vendors. And you can bet people were flocking to do just that — with those lucky enough to nab seats taking to social media to celebrate their exciting acquisition.

Twitter lit up this evening with fans sharing their excitement for having acquired their Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker tickets. For some, that meant celebrating the fact that they’ll be getting to see the highly-anticipated film at the earliest possible showing. For others, that meant being excited that they were able to get their tickets without any issues as some fans were reporting long waits and other concerns while trying to order their tickets.

For fans, having those tickets in hand makes the end of an era a lot more real. The film will bring to a close the story first begun in the first Star Wars films decades ago and, despite the previous entry in the series, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, proving to have been a bit divisive, there seems to be plenty of excitement for The Rise of Skywalker. Want to see how much? Read on for some of the best reactions to fans getting their The Rise of Skywalker tickets below and be sure to leave yours in the comments!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres on December 20th.

