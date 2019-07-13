Star Wars LEGO Leak Reveals New Look at the Knights of Ren

Ever since they were teased in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, many fans of the franchise have been clamoring to learn more about the mysterious Knights of Ren. We will finally get our chance later this year as they are set to play a major role in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which will end the saga after nine films.

And it just wouldn’t be a Star Wars movie without a few merchandising leaks, and of course one of the biggest culprits for spoilers is LEGO. Now a new look at one of the Knights of Ren has popped online, thanks to the latest LEGO leak. Take a look below:

With the Knights of Ren being included in this LEGO playset, it’s likely that they will feature significantly in battle sequences in the film. Previous set reports also indicated that they could come face to face with Lando Calrissian, which doesn’t bode well for the smoothest pilot in the galaxy.

Maybe we’ll find out where the Knights of Ren have been all this time, as they only featured in a dream sequence in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. After being absent in the immediate aftermath of Starkiller Base’s destruction in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, they will finally make their big impact on the franchise.

Director J.J. Abrams made it clear that the movie will once again imply the classic staple of the time jump between films, unlike Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

“The movie doesn’t pick up immediately after the last film.” Abrams explained at Star Wars Celebration. “Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

As for the Knights themselves, everyone involved at Lucasfilm is still being cagey about their appearance. From the photos, we do know that they’ll appear on the desert planet, and the trailer features Rey, Finn, and Poe Dameron at this same location.

We’ll likely find out more about these strange foes as we get closer to the release date of the film.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters on December 20th.