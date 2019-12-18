Does Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Have An After The Credits Scene?

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to hit theaters this weekend, preparing Star Wars for the end of the Skywalker saga. Although the team at Disney promise this is not the end of Star Wars stories as a whole, audiences hoping to get a post-credits scene teasing the future of the Star Wars big screen universe will be disappointed. There is no post-credits scene after the credits roll in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The end of the Skywalker saga comes before the iconic Star Wars music rolls with the credits and the film ends right there.

Abrams did tease in an interview with ComicBook.com that The Rise of Skywalker might not tie up the story in its entirety. “I think the only way to have it not have any of that is if everyone dies,” Abrams said. “You have to assume that there’s gonna be some life that continues you know, beyond it and my favorite endings I’m sure all of our favorite endings do that on some level. But this was a huge challenge from the beginning. We knew this was gonna be really a hard one and it was and so working on this, the the ending of nine movies. We wanted it to feel like people were getting something that was worthy of their time that they were, there was a continuum. From the prior eight, you know, movies, eight chapters and to feel like there was something at the end that was, you know, were still surprised and there was you know. But mostly it was moving, it made you feel something.”

Although Abrams previously directed Star Wars: The Force Awakens, he did not choose Episode VII as the film he thinks fans should have most fresh in their minds before heading to theaters for Episode VIII.

“My favorite of the movie, despite how much I love Empire Strikes Back, it was A New Hope,” Abrams said. “Just because it was the entree into this whole world. You know, if there was one movie to watch, you know, I would always just choose A New Hope but there really isn’t, you know, a wrong choice.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on Friday.