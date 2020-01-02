Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Star Details Rose Tico Deleted Scenes

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been out for a while now and fans are still getting used to the end of the Skywalker Saga. Kelly Marie Tran‘s Rose Tico wasn’t in the film enough for some of the fanbase’s tastes and she talked to The Hollywood Reporter about The Rise of Skywalker. It seems like the actress has made peace with her role in the finale. But, she did inadvertently include a very interesting tidbit about how much Rose content is probably fluttering on the cutting room floor. The movie’s final battle includes a staggering number of characters and it can be a lot to process. Apparently, one small part of the battle was supposed to include the actress more but ended up being cut for various reasons. The admission from Tran points to what many fans were saying about the film in that it could have found more use for her throughout the runtime.

“Yeah, it was probably one of the biggest sets I had ever been on,” Tran said about the Battle of Exegol. “It was incredible to see what the stunt teams did. It was also insane to be running across this platform — which I know you only see for a second in the movie — but we shot it so many times. I remember having bruises on my knees the next day because we kept running and then we would fall onto our knees and do some more shooting stuff. I don’t think that’s in the movie. It was definitely organized chaos as stormtroopers were flying, people were on horses…. It was pretty insane.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chris Terrio wrote The Rise of Skywalker and he has his own explanation for Rose Tico’s less prominent role in the last of the trilogy.

Terrio began, “As I’ve said elsewhere before, there were a couple of scenes that we shot with Rose that I wish had made it to the final cut. You’d be hard pressed to find a screenwriter who doesn’t wish that all his scenes were treated as inspired gospel and ended up in the film exactly as written, but it’s the nature of the process that certain scenes fall out of the film, and I very much respect the difficulty of the decisions J.J. had to make, wearing both his screenwriter hat and his director hat — especially given that I know for a fact that J.J. adores and respects Kelly and would have loved to keep every second he shot with her in the film.”

In the Hollywood Reporter piece, Tran also had to address the question of working alongside Fisher as well. She navigated the line of questioning with about as much grace as one could imagine.

“The one thing that was difficult was that you were acting with footage that was prerecorded,” explained Tran. “So, instead of having an actor there and reacting off the actor, you would sometimes look — in between takes — at how the actor delivered a line and then try to imagine and react to that. So, it definitely took more time and was a very different experience for me. We probably did a lot more takes for scenes with her than without her.”

She added, “It’s one thing to sit there, look at that footage and try to react to it, but a lot of the big group scenes felt like they were puzzle pieces if that makes sense. I think there were more reshoots on those scenes, specifically, to just try and make sure all of the performances matched up since she [Carrie Fisher] wasn’t physically there.”