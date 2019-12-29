Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Fans Are Furious Disney Is Already Spoiling Movie’s Biggest Moment

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been long-heralded as the finale to Lucasfilm‘s Skywalker Saga, a series of nine movies that have been released over the span of decades. The movie’s only been in theaters for a week and now it appears an official Star Wars account has spoiled one of The Rise of Skywalker’s biggest moments, understandably sending fans into a bit of a fury. Full disclosure: massive spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker up ahead!

Saturday morning, the official @StarWarsUK account shared a snippet of Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) throughout various points in the movie. Laid over the clips is some typographyreading “The journey comes to an end.” It might not be too spoilery in and of itself since of the promotion surrounding the movie but the text accompanying the video is changed to read “His journey comes to an end.”

His journey comes to an end. Star Wars: #TheRiseofSkywalker in cinemas now! pic.twitter.com/Lv2SdfRHLQ — Star Wars UK (@StarWarsUK) December 28, 2019

It would seem the marketing team, at least for this account in particular, just spilled the beans on the death of Ren/Ben Solo late in the movie. Needless to say, fans flocked to the mentions to share their thoughts on the flub.

“Thanks for twisting the knife in our gut, @StarWarsUK. Cruel and heartless,” @KyloRenRadio tweeted.

“Y’all are wrong for this,” added @polluxren.

“That’s just mean. Also, spoiler much?” @skywalkingreylo asked.

Solo ended up giving his life to revive Daisy Ridley’s Rey Palpatine. Though some shippers expected a relationship between the two, The Rise of Skywalker filmmaker JJ Abrams confirmed the two were more of a brother and sister than anything. “There’s as much of a brother and sister thing with Rey and Kylo Ren as there is romantic,” Abrams previously explained. “So it’s not literally a sexually/romantic kind of thing. It’s more like they’re just bound together in this crazy, spiritual way.”

