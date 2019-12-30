Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Sith Dagger Decoded

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is the end of the nine-part Skywalker Saga, providing some much-needed answers to mysteries the Sequel Trilogy introduced. In fact, Rise of Skywalker is pretty much a quest film built around a literal search for answers, using Sith artifacts as its major MacGuffins. One of the earliest mysteries of Rise of Skywalker was the “Sith Dagger” that Rey finds, which we no know was a much needed tool in helping her locate the Sith Wayfinder that revealed Palpatine / Darth Sidious’ hidden base. Well, one Star Wars superfan has now done the detective work of translating that Sith Dagger inscription!

So what does that Sith Dagger in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actually say? Here’s what Fandom reporter Donna Dickens was able to discern:

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Sith Dagger Inscription:

“Isaiwinorra

Hoyaruts

Isharii Exegol

Eternal One”

According to Donna Dickens, she was able to connect these dots by tracking down a piece of merchandise sold at the new Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge theme park gift shop, Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities. The shop offers a Jedi Journal that contains an entire table that equates Star Wars’ ancient dead language the Old Tongue to its English alphabet equivalents.

The second piece of the puzzle was getting a better picture of the Sith Dagger itself. That’s opportunity has been kindly provided (along with many other lovely bonuses) by the new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: The Visual Dictionary. With a clear look at the Sith Dagger in the visual guide, and a way to translate the inscriptions, the rest was (as they say) “elementary.”

So about that transcription: even Dickens admitted it seems like gibberish at first – until the part about “Exegol” and “Eternal One” showed up near the end. The Exegol mention solidifies that this is a valid Easter egg from The Rise of Skywalker, but so far, the strange (presumably Sith) words in the inscription is still a mystery. “Isaiwinorra,” “Hoyaruts,” and “Isharii” apparently don’t register in any known Star Wars dictionary – nor have they been found in any known Star Wars lore (either official canon or Expanded Universe and/or “Legends”). However, if the team behind The Rise of Skywalker took the time to create the inscriptions, and the Old Tongue meaning, then there probably is more to it.

Some early guesses include the three entries being possible planets or regions also associated with the Sith, or some kind of sacred chant meant to reflect the cult-like following that Darth Sidious amassed on Exegol.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters.