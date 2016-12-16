Star Wars: Rogue One Is Trending and Fans Don't Know Why

As is the nature of social media, users will often see specific phrases or names trending on various platforms, though there isn't always context to explain why those terms are so popular. When it comes to movies, if a fan sees a film is trending, it typically means an announcement was made regarding its future, igniting excitement and speculation about what updates are just over the horizon. Star Wars fans, however, recently noticed that Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was designated a "trending" topic on Twitter, yet without any sort of explanation, which inspired fans to share their love for the 2016 spinoff film.

Rogue One marked one of the more ambitious efforts from Lucasfilm, as it was the first live-action Star Wars film to hit theaters that didn't directly tie into the events of the Skywalker Saga. While it might have been marred by behind-the-scenes rumors of reshoots and creative conflicts, the final product seemed to make the whole journey worth it, as it sits at 84% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes and it took in $1.1 billion worldwide.

While its trending status might not be connected to any updates about the project, the upcoming TV series Star Wars: Andor will focus on that film's Cassian Andor, exploring his adventures prior to his heroic sacrifice.

