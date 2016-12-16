Star Wars: Rogue One Is Trending and Fans Don't Know Why
As is the nature of social media, users will often see specific phrases or names trending on various platforms, though there isn't always context to explain why those terms are so popular. When it comes to movies, if a fan sees a film is trending, it typically means an announcement was made regarding its future, igniting excitement and speculation about what updates are just over the horizon. Star Wars fans, however, recently noticed that Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was designated a "trending" topic on Twitter, yet without any sort of explanation, which inspired fans to share their love for the 2016 spinoff film.
Rogue One marked one of the more ambitious efforts from Lucasfilm, as it was the first live-action Star Wars film to hit theaters that didn't directly tie into the events of the Skywalker Saga. While it might have been marred by behind-the-scenes rumors of reshoots and creative conflicts, the final product seemed to make the whole journey worth it, as it sits at 84% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes and it took in $1.1 billion worldwide.
While its trending status might not be connected to any updates about the project, the upcoming TV series Star Wars: Andor will focus on that film's Cassian Andor, exploring his adventures prior to his heroic sacrifice.
Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Rogue One: A Star Wars Story!
Viscerally Exhilarating
Not sure why Rogue One is trending but seems like a good time to remind everyone that this is one of the most viscerally exhilarating moments in all of Star Wars. pic.twitter.com/NkWctkzyou— Friends of the Force Podcast (@FriendsOfForce) April 3, 2021
Heroic Whistleblower
I’ll use every instance of Rogue One trending to remind the world that Star Wars made a whistleblower the most crucial figure in history. In a galaxy full of wizards and military geniuses, Bodhi Rook and his conscience quite possibly made the biggest difference. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/L3gZkCoPZD— Justin Bolger (@JustinMBolger) April 3, 2021
Masterpiece
The entire Star Wars fandom when they see rogue one trending pic.twitter.com/4H0UEPulU8— Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) April 3, 2021
Best Darth Vader Scene
Rogue One has the best Darth Vader scene in all of Star Wars. pic.twitter.com/6k19tgaDv2— In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) April 3, 2021
Praise Chirrut Imwe
rogue one trending let’s talk about him !!! pic.twitter.com/aynLF03HvW— talita (@cqssians) April 3, 2021
Original Ideas
#RogueOne I guess is trending. So I thought I’d post one of my very first concepts for what the team might have looked like. #StarWars #conceptart #digitalart pic.twitter.com/aP09b2HEo1— Christian Alzmann (@CAlzmann) April 3, 2021
More Than Vader
when will it be the day people appreciate rogue one and don’t minimize it to the vader scene like aren’t y’all tired pic.twitter.com/lyTyF4yzIv— talita (@cqssians) April 3, 2021
Unmatched
Rogue One’s cinematography remains unmatched and easily has some of the best in Star Wars pic.twitter.com/mPW3BcWpXz— Phil • The Horizoneer (@TheHorizoneer) April 3, 2021
Owe It to Bodhi Rook
Bodhi Rook was the reason Rogue One happened. He made the choice to be better, to set things right. The destruction of the Death Star began with him. Oscar nominee Riz Ahmed played him perfectly pic.twitter.com/xFVgzs1JhE— Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) April 3, 2021
Disney's Best
Rogue One: best Star Wars movie of the Disney era. pic.twitter.com/HtvebdONzD— John Jimenez 🌞 (@johnj1138) April 3, 2021