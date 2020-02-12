Star Wars: Diego Luna Confirms Rogue One Prequel Will Start Shooting This Year

The film aspect of the Star Wars universe may be on a bit of a hiatus, but the television side of things is moving full steam ahead thanks to Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and other projects coming down the pipeline there’s plenty to look forward to. And when it comes to the Rogue One prequel series that sees Diego Luna reprise his role as Cassian Andor, it sounds like things are getting underway sooner rather than later. According to Luna, the eagerly-anticipated Disney+ series starts filming this year.

Speaking with ET, Luna confirmed that the series will begin filming this year and he’s getting ready for it, not to mention that he’s excited.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yes, we are doing it,” Luna said. “We are doing it this year. It’s happening, and I’m getting ready for it.”

“I can’t wait,” he continued. “It is really cool to tell a story where you already know the ending.”

Luna further explained that the series has a “different approach” and it’s one that focuses on the how of things as opposed to what actually happens, something that matters because fans already know how Rogue One shakes out as well as the ultimate fate of Luna’s character.

“It is a different approach because of the beauty and it’s how things happen,” Luna explained. “It’s not just what happens. It’s not the typical way of approaching a story. It’s about how things happen, which in fact, is the same that happened in Rogue One. You know the ending, but you don’t know how it happened, and we have that challenge in front of us again, which is exciting.”

Luna has previously spoken about his excitement for the Rogue One prequel series, telling Variety earlier this year about things, admitting that he can’t speak too much about it but he’s very happy to be a part of the overall Star Wars universe.

“I’m not allowed to talk about it, which is great because I haven’t started,” he said. “I’m just happy. I’m happy to be part of that universe. Because I grew up watching those films and having the chance to explore the role in ten hours, or as many hours as we get, it’s gonna be great.”

The untitled Rogue One prequel series is expected to premiere in 2021 on Disney+.

Are you excited for the Rogue One prequel series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.