Star Wars Scene 38 Fan Film Gives Darth Vader vs. Obi-Wan Kenobi Duel a Major Upgrade

At the end of 2017, Star Wars fans got a tease of an impressive and ambitious fan-film project called “Star Wars SC 38 Reimagined.” The video took the sequence of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s iconic duel with Darth Vader in the halls of the Death Star, and gave it an impressive modern action upgrade. Now, the team at “FXitinPost” have completed their full re-imagining of the duel from A New Hope, which you can watch above!

Here’s the description of the project, from the official YouTube video post by FXitinPost:

“Star Wars Sc 38 Reimagined (Unofficial short scene)

‘Scene 38 ReImagined” is about the final confrontation between Ben Kenobi & Darth Vader in “A New Hope” nearly 20 years after the events of “Revenge Of The Sith.” This is a one-off story driven scene reflecting the characters in its chronological order from the point of Revenge of the Sith through Rebels, Rogue One, and all canon material leading to A New Hope.’“

After a week of being posted online, “SC 38” has amassed 5 million views, proving that quite a few fans have enjoyed watching it. At the same time, the fan-film is (not surprisingly) sparking some divisiveness in opinion within the Star Wars fandom. On the one hand, seeing this classic scene from A New Hope given the polish of modern Star Wars film is pretty cool, and definitely delivers a more action-packed and monumental vision of what Darth Vader and Obi-Wan’s fateful reunion duel should be. On the other hand, there is an opposing chorus of fans who watch a video like this and instantly see everything they believe to be wrong with this franchise, ever since George Lucas himself started tampering with the Original Trilogy films, to give them “modern polish.” There’s a point to be made about the modern state of fandoms, and the debate about fan entitlement, which makes some believe they should only get the exact kind of movie they want – even when the actual movie has already been released and established by the zeitgeist.

On its own, “Star Wars Sc 38 Reimagined” may not be inherently wrong or right, but set against the context of a world when Star Wars fans are still pushing for The Last Jedi to get a remake without director Rian Johnson’s influence, a fan-film like this could also be a great tool for pushing the “let’s remake everything we don’t like” agenda.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives on December 20th. New Star Wars movies will follow the week before Christmas in 2022, 2024, and 2026. The Disney+ service will launch this fall.

