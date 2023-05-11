Star Wars: Family Matters' Jaleel White Reveals He's Starring in Skeleton Crew, Teases Release Date

With Disney and Lucasfilm putting their priority on promoting the next Star Wars TV series, which would be Star Wars: Ahsoka, there are a lot of unknown details about the subsequent series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Luckily, one of its stars, Jaleel White, revealed not only that he would be part of the series, but also that he would be playing a pirate, which required him to undergo a lengthy makeup process. White made the reveal during an appearance on Sportsnet's Hockey Night in Canada, where he was supporting the Edmonton Oilers in a match against the Vegas Golden Knights. White claims that the series is expected to debut in November or December. Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

While appearing on the program and being asked about future projects, White revealed, "I'm actually gonna be in a new series on Disney+ starring Jude Law, called Skeleton Crew. Yeah, it's coming out in November, November/December, and it's part of the Star Wars universe. So that's a big change for me, man! I had to do two hours of makeup every day -- I get to play a pirate."

Skeleton Crew is described, "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, set in the New Republic era, is about a group of kids lost in the Star Wars galaxy trying to find their way home."

Rumors have swirled about the antagonists of the upcoming series being pirates, so White's confirmation of such a role would support those rumors, with some even claiming that The Mandalorian Season 3 already introduced the figures. In the Season 3 premiere of The Mandalorian, Din Djarin and Greef Karga confronted the pirate Vane, with that episode also debuting the pirate Gorian Shard. These figures didn't play a heavy role in the overall narrative of Season 3, making it seem likely that their appearance in the season premiere was to plant the seeds for their roles in Skeleton Crew.

Skeleton Crew, The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, and the upcoming Ahsoka all unfold in the same time period, with filmmaker Dave Filoni set to direct a film that will serve as a culmination of this time period. In this sense, it's possible that White could also go on to appear in the Filoni-directed movie.

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: Skeleton Crew before it premieres later this year on Disney+.

Are you excited to see White in the series? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!