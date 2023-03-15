Star Wars: Dave Filoni Teases "A Big Event" During The Mandalorian Timeline

mabdWe're midway through the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the Disney+ series that has become a global phenomenon. Ever since Season 2 of The Mandalorian wrapped in 2020, there has been a lot of speculation around future seasons and storylines, especially after Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy teased a crossover event surrounding the series later that year. At the time, the crossover was expected to involve The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Ahsoka, and the now-scrapped Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic, but updates have been scarce since then. In a recent interview with The Wrap, The Mandalorian co-creator Dave Filoni teased the shape that that crossover could eventually take.

"Well, from a certain point of view, it could," Filoni explained. "It could build to a climactic thing and "The Mandalorian" could still go on. It's not necessarily an either/or, is it? It's an interesting way to think about it. I tend to think, as we've been working on the "The Mandalorian" and then writing "Ahsoka," and then Jon Watts came in with "Skeleton Crew," there is an entire time period that is post-"Return of the Jedi." And I look at that time period, which before "The Force Awakens," is around 30 years of time. When you look at the original trilogy, it's a much less significant amount of time that those three movies take place in. And so, what I like is that we're really building very slowly an ecosystem of characters and politics and events in the post-"Return of the Jedi" time period. And that may or may not expand in a bigger way as we add more shows to it and add more characters to it."

"The good thing is that we're all talking creatively together about where these stories are all going," Filoni continued. "And I love whiteboards, and I whiteboard everything and have timelines. They always start back with "The Phantom Menace" and they always go out to "The Rise of Skywalker." I have all these slots in between and where everybody's doing everything, so I can look at it all and commiserate with Kathy on what's going on here, what's going on there? It's very fun. I think that the reality of there being a big event in this time period is very real, is all I would say to that. But yes, if Jon wanted to keep making "Mandalorian" stories, as long as he does not get bumped off in said titanic event, then they, I suppose, could continue. There doesn't seem to be any lack of interest in Grogu and Mando, that's for sure."

What is Season 3 of The Mandalorian about?

In Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

The new episodes see the return of Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin / The Mandalorian, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon. New cast members will include Christopher Lloyd, who is joining the series in a currently-unknown role.

