Star Wars Rumor Claims The Mandalorian Introduced the Villains From Skeleton Crew

The Mandalorian Season 3 has already delivered audiences the exciting returns of beloved characters, but a new rumor suggests that some of the figures that these episodes have introduced could be setting the stage for the upcoming series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Specifically, "Chapter 17 – The Apostate" featured multiple pirate characters, including the otherworldly Gorian Shard, who is rumored to be an antagonist in Skeleton Crew. Additionally, it could be speculated that the pirate Vane, who was confronted by Carl Weathers' Greef Karga on Nevarro, will tie into the upcoming series as well. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew doesn't yet have a release date and new episodes of The Mandalorian premiere on Disney+ on Wednesdays.

Bespin Bulletin noted that their sources claimed that pirates from The Mandalorian would be the main antagonists of Skeleton Crew, including Gorian Shard being a major villain. With more episodes to go in Season 3 of The Mandalorian, it's entirely possible that these pirates will remain a significant component of the rest of the season, though if they don't return, it would make more sense that they would establish their presence and backgrounds before appearing in Skeleton Crew.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian saw appearances from Boba Fett and from Ahsoka, and while their roles in that narrative were relatively minimal, both of these characters would go on to earn their own spinoffs. This established a precedent that somewhat ancillary characters could appear in The Mandalorian before earning their own narratives, making a return of these pirates seem more likely.

Skeleton Crew is described, "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, set in the New Republic era, is about a group of kids lost in the Star Wars galaxy trying to find their way home."

One of the regular talking points about the upcoming series is that, as it focuses on younger children, the tone would fall more in line with Amblin films like The Goonies. This means that it's easy to see how these more outlandish characters could be explored in a series that has more of a sense of whimsy than serving as a focal point of something like The Mandalorian, which has shown it has at least a slightly more mature tone.

Back in October, The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau even hinted that Season 3 could introduce Skeleton Crew characters.

"There's a lot of room for us to tell stories, and there are a lot of characters that are in play because we know who's around at that time. In The Mandalorian, we begin to introduce those characters. We begin to remind people who knew them already," the filmmaker revealed to Entertainment Weekly. "Or if you aren't familiar with the other works and you're just coming into this show, we're introducing them for the first time. This affords us the opportunity to have stories that interconnect and characters that go from one story to the other, and that creates a very rich fabric for us to explore."

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew doesn't yet have a release date and new episodes of The Mandalorian premiere on Disney+ on Wednesdays.

Would you like to see these characters appear in Skeleton Crew? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!