‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: How Snoke Possibly Concealed His True Identity

Star Wars: The Last Jedi made a point to cut down a lot of fan theory on Supreme Leader Snoke, by literally cutting down the villain in a surprise twist. However, there are a lot of Star Wars fans who believe their eyes deceived them and that Snoke is still alive, to be revealed in Star Wars: Episode IX. Now there’s a new fan theory about how Snoke not only could’ve cheated death, but also has a true form that has yet to be revealed.

The team over at Star Wars Theory dropped a new video explaining this theory, which basically boils down to the fact that there are hints all over the Sequel Trilogy films (The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi) that suggest Snoke’s powers of manipulation and perception could have allowed him to fool both Rey and Kylo Ren into thinking they’ve killed him, when indeed he is still alive and well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video points to tie-in materials for the Sequel Trilogy, such as the Empire’s End novel, or art books for both films, in which we get descriptions of Snoke’s power like the following:

The “persuade, manipulate, and perceive” part is what is really grabbing fan attention. Given what we saw in The Last Jedi with Snoke’s ability to both read Rey’s mind, as well as manipulate her and Kylo Ren’s perceptions with his mind-bridge technique, then it’s just as possible that he could’ve manipulated them into seeing his “death,” as part of a plan to finally convert Ben Solo fully to the dark side, and tempt Rey to join them, as well.

It’s an interesting theory that also ties back to The Force Awakens, and how Snoke appeared much more broken down and decrepit in his hologram form than the ostentatious golden-robed swagger he had in physical form. It’s one more hint that Snoke’s primary strategy may be misdirection, and the best trick he knows is messing with the perceptions of others.

While on the one hand this all sounds like more Star Wars deep-dive fan theory, it’s not an impossible scenario. Last Jedi director Rian Johnson filmed the Snoke/Kylo/Rey scene aboard The Supremacy in a slightly surreal Twin Peak-ish way that would be fitting if it was later revealed to be a fantasy.

Fans are taking the theory even further, saying that Snoke’s deceptions could lead to a major reveal in Episode IX that the Supreme Leader is everything from still alive to actually concealing his identity as Darth Sidious / Palpatine, who learned to cheat death and disguised his presence. That’s getting a little too far out there for us – but what do you think?

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now in theaters. Solo: A Star Wars Story arrives on May 25, 2018; Star Wars: Episode IX follows on December 20, 2019.