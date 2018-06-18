‘Clone Wars’ Creator Genndy Tartakovsky Hasn’t Seen ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Yet

The latest chapter in the Star Wars saga, Solo: A Star Wars Story, opened to some of the lowest box office numbers in the franchise’s history. Not only are casual moviegoers seemingly uninterested in the origins of Han Solo, but neither are people directly involved with series, such as Star Wars: Clone Wars creator Genndy Tartakovsky.

“Maybe because I worked on it, I can’t connect as much and I haven’t been into them,” Tartakovsky shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “I like the old mythology.”

When Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, a majority of Star Wars media was no longer canon, as the Lucasfilm Story Group united the official canon of the franchise with the six live-action films and Star Wars: The Clone Wars, relegating all other books, comics, and series to be part of the “Legends” realm of the galaxy far, far away. Star Wars: Clone Wars might no longer be canon, yet it was an ambitious endeavor when it debuted.

The series helped bridge the gap between the events of Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith by depicting the conflict previously mentioned in A New Hope.

The first season of Clone Wars consisted of 20 3-minute episodes that debuted on Cartoon Network and online simultaneously. The second season consisted of five episodes that were 12 minutes long.

In addition to depicting the conflict between the Jedi and clone troopers against the droid army and Confederacy of Independent Systems, the series also marked the debut of General Grievous, who became one of the serious threats of Revenge of the Sith.

The more recent forays into the world of animation by Lucasfilm have been 3D CGI animation, allowing the creators to deliver audiences incredibly compelling action sequences using the most advanced technology. The next series from Lucasfilm, Star Wars Resistance, will be inspired by 2D anime.

The series is described as “an exciting new animated adventure series about KazudaXiono, a young pilot recruited by the Resistance and tasked with a top-secret mission to spy on the growing threat of the First Order.”

Oscar Isaac and Gwendoline Christie will reprise their roles from the live-action films as Poe Dameron and Captain Phasma, respectively.

The series also stars Christopher Sean (Days of Our Lives), Suzie McGrath (East Enders), Scott Lawrence (Legion), Myrna Velasco (Elena of Avalor), Josh Brener (Silicon Valley), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), Jim Rash (Community), Donald Faison (Scrubs), and Rachel Butera (Tammy’s Tiny Tea Time).

Star Wars Resistance lands on Disney XD this fall. Solo: A Star Wars Story is in theaters now.

