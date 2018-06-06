Star Wars Twitter Account Confirms Major Retcon to the Millennium Falcon in ‘Solo’

Solo: A Star Wars Story promised to deliver fans the early adventures of our favorite smuggler while also introducing us to a variety of new characters. The fate of one of these characters offered a surprising connection to the Millennium Falcon, a development which the official Star Wars Twitter account confirmed last week.

***WARNING: Spoilers below for Solo: A Star Wars Story***

Fans met the droid L3-37, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who was one of Lando Calrissian’s most trusted allies. Sadly, the droid was killed while on Kessel, resulting in her cohorts uploading her memory systems into the Millennium Falcon to chart complex navigational routes. The Star Wars tweet emphasized the connection by inserting “L3” into “Millennium Falcon.”

The account shared a photo from The Empire Strikes Back in which C-3PO claims, “I don’t know where your ship learned to communicate, but it has the most peculiar dialect.” This echoes the idea that the rebellious L3-37’s spirit still lives inside the ship, though this reinforces one of the film’s most controversial plot points.

One of the defining characteristics of the character in Solo is her quest to shake loose the shackles of oppression from anyone seeking to control droids, from breaking up an underground ring of droid battles to removing the restraining bolts from her brethren who were working in the mines on Kessel.

With her rebellious nature in mind and the concept that her consciousness is now forced to reside within a ship, some fans have considered this to be the absolute worst fate that the character could have suffered. A character who so proudly championed for droid rights and a sense of autonomy had now been reduced to countless battles across the galaxy. Additionally, the period between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens included a long stint in which the Falcon was grounded, making this fate seem even crueler.

Were fans to witness a character like C-3PO have his consciousness inserted into another type of droid, it would drastically impact our perception of the character, with L3-37’s fate understandably upsetting some viewers.

Not all viewers drew this conclusion for the character, as some audiences chose to dismiss L3-37’s self-awareness and view her as nothing more than mechanical parts. In that regard, it can be interpreted that the droid served as more of an organ donor than as an intelligent being suffering their worst nightmare.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is in theaters now.

