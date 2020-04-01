Solo: A Star Wars Story Writer Thinks Franchise’s Slate Is Too Crowded for a Sequel Right Now

Solo: A Star Wars Story might be the lowest-grossing entry into the franchise, but fans are still hoping that we could see the spinoff storyline continue, with co-writer Jon Kasdan admitting that, with the number of projects Lucasfilm is developing across a number of mediums, their attention likely won’t focus on a sequel anytime soon. Now that the Skywalker Saga has come to an end, the future is uncertain for what a theatrically released film would explore, though Lucasfilm has three confirmed release dates, which start in December of 2022. Given the success of The Mandalorian on Disney+, it’s possible the continued adventures of Solo could land on the streaming service.

“Don’t think anyone’s pursuing a Solo sequel at the moment,” Kasdan shared on Twitter. “I think a feature, at this point, would be a tough sell & the [Disney+] Star Wars slate is really…pretty packed, all shows I’m lookin’ forward to. My work on [Indiana Jones] is long over but I’m excited there’s forward movement!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Production wrapped earlier this year for the second season of The Mandalorian, while Lucasfilm has also confirmed that it was developing a series based on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story‘s Cassian Andor, as well as a series focusing on Obi-Wan Kenobi in the years between Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope. Additionally, recent reports have claimed that Ahsoka Tano would be making her live-action debut in the second season of The Mandalorian, which is set to serve as an opportunity to set the character up for her own spinoff.

Don’t think anyone’s pursuing a Solo sequel at the moment @KenobiJj I think a feature, at this point, would be a tough sell & the D+ Star Wars slate is really…pretty packed, all shows I’m lookin forward to. My work on Indy is long over but I’m excited there’s forward movement! — Jon Kasdan (@JonKasdan) March 30, 2020

Solo sits at 70% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, which makes fans that much more bewildered by its financial disappointment. Many think that, with the film hitting theaters six months after the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, audiences were growing fatigued of the series.

Kasdan previously revealed details of what he had hoped to explore in a sequel.

On the anniversary of the film’s release, fans took to Twitter with the #MakeSolo2Happen campaign, with the writer himself sharing the message, “Beyond grateful & galvanized by the #MakeSolo2Happen energy on Twitter today. Means so much to everyone involved & ur enthusiasm makes it possible for us to keep advocating for it! ‘Cause, the Maker knows, there’s a WAR story set in a Galaxy Far Far Away that’s yet to be told…”

He included images of the logos for Crimson Dawn, the Hutt Cartel, and the Pyke Syndicate, which are all organized crime organizations that exist in the saga. All three were featured in Solo, with Crimson Dawn being headed by Maul while Qi’ra served him, as members of the Pyke Syndicate made appearances and the Hutt Cartel only briefly referenced. The planned sequel seemingly would have involved more disputes in the world of organized crime.

Stay tuned for details on the possible future of Solo: A Star Wars Story.

What do you think of the filmmaker’s remarks? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!