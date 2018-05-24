Solo: A Star Wars Story Soundtrack Getting Limited Edition Vinyl Release Through Mondo

✖

Mondo has celebrated the passion of fans in a number of ways over the years, offering collectors opportunities to add exciting merchandise to their collection, with the company recently confirming they were releasing a limited edition Solo: A Star Wars Story soundtrack vinyl set. As is the company's nature, not only will the record be of the highest quality, but the set's packaging will also include exciting artwork to honor the standalone Star Wars movie. The two-record set will cost $35.00 and the pre-order launches on December 2nd. Check out photos of the set below before it goes on sale.

Per press release, "The origin story of science-fiction's greatest rogue is a Star Wars story through and through: a rollicking adventure, full of humor and suspense - and in the grand tradition of franchise, features an epic sweeping score worthy of the biggest screen (or, in this case, speakers) imaginable. John Williams' new 'The Adventures of Han Theme' kicks things off in a spectacular fashion, setting the tone for a fantastic original score by John Powell, only the third composer to ever tackle the film series in its 40+ year legacy, to enter the Star Wars canon."

“The music of Star Wars is so essential and monumental that it seems an impossible task for any new composer to take the reins,” Mo Shafeek, Mondo Creative Director of Music, shared in a statement. “But John Powell's original score, complimented by John Williams' new Han Solo theme, is such non-stop bombastic nostalgic fun that it proves to be essential listening for fans of the series.”

(Photo: Mondo)

(Photo: Mondo)

(Photo: Mondo)

Solo: A Star Wars Story - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Han Solo Theme and Original Star Wars Music by John Williams

Score Composed and Conducted by John Powell

Artwork by César Moreno

Pressed on 2x 180 Gram "Hyper-Space" Vinyl

Also available on 2x 180 Gram Black Vinyl

First Time On Vinyl

Available for Pre-Order starting December 2nd

$35

Track List

Disc One

Side One "The Adventures of Han" - Music Composed and Conducted by John Williams "Meet Han" "Corellia Chase" "Spaceport" "Flying with Chewie"

Side Two "Train Heist" "Marauders Arrive" "Chicken in the Pot" "Is This Seat Taken? "L3 & Millennium Falcon" "Lando’s Closet"



Disc Two

Side One "Mine Mission" "Break Out" "The Good Guy" "Reminiscence Therapy"

Side Two "Into the Maw" "Savareen Stand-Off" "Good Thing You Were Listening" "Testing Allegiance" "Dice & Roll"



You can order your copy of the limited edition of the Solo: A Star Wars Story soundtrack on December 2nd at Mondo's official website.

Will you be adding the set to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!